Fox Hosts Mock Kamala Harris Over Book Excerpt Claiming She’s ‘More Popular’ Than Biden

Fox News had a field day on Wednesday morning after new excerpts from former Vice President Kamala Harris’s upcoming book made the rounds, particularly her claim that being “more popular” than Joe Biden was treated as a problem inside the White House.

On Fox & Friends, co-hosts Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt didn’t hold back as they read passages aloud, laughing and rolling their eyes at Harris’s sharp critiques of Biden’s presidency and her self-described struggles in 2024 per Mediate.

The excerpts reveal Harris’s frustrations during the final stretch of the Biden presidency, when questions about his age and performance dominated the national conversation. At one point, Harris accused Biden’s “ego” and “recklessness” of keeping him in the race too long against Donald Trump.

She also defended Biden’s disastrous June 2024 debate against Trump, writing, “I don’t believe it was incapacity. If I believed that, I would have said so. As loyal as I am to President Biden, I am more loyal to my country.”

Jones, however, was stunned by that line. “That statement is a disqualifier from ever running for office again,” he said. “It’s a bold-faced lie. Everybody knows the president’s infirmities were a big problem and she saw it every single day. She had a weekly lunch with him. To still double down after voters rejected them, and even her party turned against them, shows a lot.”

But the real comedy for the hosts came when Kilmeade read aloud Harris’s claim that her rising popularity created headaches for Biden’s team.

Five pages into Kamala’s new book and she’s already blaming: -Sexism

-Fox News

“Also, she goes on to say the big problem was she was getting popular. I mean, this is unbelievable. Woe is me,” Kilmeade said with a laugh. Jones burst out with a loud “HA!” as Kilmeade continued mocking the passage.

Harris had written, “When polls indicated that I was getting more popular, the people around him didn’t like the contrast that was emerging. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital.”

Kilmeade rolled his eyes as he quipped, “Sorry for being too great!”

To be fair, polling during late 2024 and early 2025 often showed Harris outperforming Biden in favorability ratings. An October 2024 Gallup survey placed Harris at 45% approval, compared to Biden’s 39%. That edge in the numbers may have fueled Harris’s belief that her successes were undercut by jealous aides and Biden loyalists.

The trio also dissected another excerpt in which Harris complained she was “castigated” for giving a powerful speech in Selma, Alabama. Kilmeade scoffed, pointing out that previous vice presidents like Al Gore and Dick Cheney never had dedicated press pools chasing their every move.

Earhardt chimed in with her own critique, arguing Harris should have stayed loyal to Biden no matter what. “She never would have been vice president unless Joe Biden picked her,” she said. “So she should be loyal to him. It should have been his decision if he was going to run again, or his staff should have approached him. But she should always be loyal to him and not call it recklessness after the fact.”