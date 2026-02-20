Fox Host Presses Trump on Epstein Files After President Claims He’s “Exonerated”

The Epstein Files are a topic that has plagued Donald Trump‘s administration ever since the connections between the late financier and the president of the United States were revealed.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi previously claimed that the files had been released in their entirety. However, Republican Senator Thomas Massie, who helped draft the law requiring the release of the Epstein files, believes that is not the case.

More recently, Jessica Tarlov, who hosts The Five on Fox News, decided to goad the President of the United States about the Epstein issue. This came on the heels of the president saying he was actually “exonerated” after the release of the documents.

Trump was recently asked about the controversy surrounding former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

As per The Daily Beast, Donald Trump said, “Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way, because I’ve been totally exonerated. It’s really interesting, because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, but now they speak, but I’m the one who can talk about it, because I’ve been totally exonerated. I did nothing.”

DOOCY: On Prince Andrew, do you think American associates of Jeffrey Epstein will wind up in handcuffs too? TRUMP: I’m the expert in a way because I’ve been totally exonerated. That’s very nice. I can actually speak about it very nicely. I think it’s a shame. I did nothing. pic.twitter.com/PiGVUfNbzV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026



Jessica Tarlov quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to the president’s statement. She quoted the response that was uploaded on X by another account, and simply wrote, “Then release all the files.”

A lot of what has been released by the DOJ has not amounted to anything, on account of the censorship that has come with it. It has faced bipartisan criticism on how the situation had been handled.

There are speculations that the Trump administration might be scrambling to get things under control. However, no evidence has been attached to confirm these rumors.

The fall of Epstein has not been limited to the United States. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost his royal title and was asked to vacate the Windsor mansion.

Then release all the files. https://t.co/R9XbUIfCKE — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) February 19, 2026



King Charles issued a statement regarding the whole situation, saying, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

“What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation,” he added.

It still remains to be seen if there would be any fallout inside the United States now that the files have been released. Both Democrats and Republicans have been named in the file so far, although most public figures have denied wrongdoings and claimed they were unaware of Epstein’s crimes until his arrest.