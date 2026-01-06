Four Psychics Have Same Chilling Prediction For 2026

It’s one week into the new year, and people are already eager to know the predictions for the next 12 months. Psychics say they have the answers. Legendary figures such as Nostradamus and Baba Vanga left behind prophecies, while modern-era mystics including Jill M. Jackson and Athos Salomé have shared fresh predictions for 2026.

All of them reportedly share at least one common forecast for the year, and it is not what many would expect. According to the mystics, the world will see a surge in war and escalating global conflict in 2026. Only six days into the new year, some believe that prediction is already taking shape, citing Donald Trump’s seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

🇧🇬 BABA VANGA’S 2026 PROPHECIES: ALIENS IN NOVEMBER, CHAOS ALL YEAR A famous Bulgarian mystic known as Baba Vanga allegedly left behind big predictions for 2026, and they have resurfaced just in time to hijack everyone’s attention span. She supposedly predicted humans will make… pic.twitter.com/61SvJ2y1Cu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 19, 2025

The POTUS has accused him of “narco-terrorism” and declared that his drug war would expand into Colombia and Cuba. While this is not yet a war, it has accelerated the tension in political climate in Latin America and raised concerns about broader global conflict.

Baba Vanga, the Bulgarian mystic, predicted that in 2026, global tensions could escalate into World War III. In 2025, she predicted the beginning of the “downfall of humanity,” according to Sky History. Her followers believe that in 2026, this would escalate further into widespread conflict. Given that Baba Vanga previously predicted major global events, including Barack Obama’s presidency and the death of Princess Diana, believers say the warnings are alarming.

Nostradamus, the French astrologer who died in 1566, is also cited as having made similar predictions. His prophecies have been interpreted by followers as coming true repeatedly, raising concerns they could do so again. “Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail,” Nostradamus predicted. According to Sky History, the passage could refer to an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though others believe it may point to the outbreak of World War III.

Nostradamus’ predictions for 2026 include rivers of blood, plague of bees and death by lightning https://t.co/eCnUjvORPY pic.twitter.com/dhpMx5FHYC — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2026

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed psychic Athos Salomé predicted that the Sahel in Africa and the Arctic Circle could become major conflict zones this year. “With the rise of extremist groups in northern regions of Niger, I believe that the area could become a scene of indirect confrontation between nations seeking to preserve their influence after the departure of western troops.”

“The most recent interceptions indicate that Russia is moving missile systems to strategic areas in the Arctic. This increases the likelihood of direct confrontations with NATO during the ice melt in 2026, a time when new shipping routes and energy reserves could play a crucial role,” he added. Similarly, Jill M. Jackson warned that a “lot of changes are coming” in 2026, for which the world must “prepare.”