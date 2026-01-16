Former U.S. Senator Accused of Affair and Interfering in Marriage by Bodyguard’s Ex-Wife

U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema has landed in controversy. She has been accused of contributing to the breakup of a married couple. The ex-representative from Arizona, who had been vocal about her opinions on Democrats, is now facing backlash over a romantic rendezvous with her married bodyguard. Accused of engaging in an extramarital affair while in office, the man’s ex-wife has filed a federal lawsuit against her, claiming she played a role in the dissolution of their marriage.

According to The Daily Beast, Sinema had an affair with her former bodyguard, Matthew Ammel. There is recorded evidence of the two exchanging lengthy and explicit text messages. In one conversation, the 49-year-old senator shared a picture of herself clad in a towel. Sinema reportedly suggested that Ammel bring MDMA on one of their work trips so that she could guide him through a psychedelic experience.

Former AZ Sen @kyrstensinema sued by the ex wife of her head of security. Lawsuit could be made into lifetime movie. 🍿 Alleging she was having sex with multiple members of security team, then started affair with married husband of 3. Jet setting & lots of concerts. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Ykb6iewxBY — Ellen McNamara (@Fox10Ellen) January 15, 2026

The bodyguard’s ex-wife, Heather Ammel, has filed a lawsuit in North Carolina against Krysten Sinema. Her complaint cites alienation of affection from her ex-husband. This provision of North Carolina law is controversial, as it allows an individual to be held responsible for malicious interference in a marriage.

Heather detailed her heartbreak, anxiety, public embarrassment, and depression caused by the affair. She alleged that the senator deliberately pursued her husband despite knowing he was married. The repeated interference contributed to the couple’s divorce, and they separated in 2024.

After Matthew Ammel joined Sinema’s security detail, he was given a heads-up by the team leader that the politician had previous relationships with other security staff. Heather noted that her ex-husband had experienced mental health challenges after leaving the U.S. armed forces.

When he joined the senator’s security team, Sinema allegedly exploited his vulnerability and grew closer to him. Around mid-2024, Matthew stopped wearing his wedding ring at work, signaling his decision to keep his relationship with the senator secret.

Sinema told her security guard to bring molly with him and that she’d guide him through it. Now his ex-wife is suing her. pic.twitter.com/FHNzE7PGS0 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 15, 2026

Heather Ammel further alleged that she discovered numerous romantic messages exchanged between her ex-husband and Sinema on the encrypted messaging app Signal. Many of these messages had sexual content. The politician reportedly paid for several of Matthew’s psychedelic treatments and accompanied him to a wedding and a Taylor Swift concert. She also purchased a Theragun for her bodyguard to help him with his back.

The lawsuit mentions Heather confronting Sinema about the affair. The senator reportedly sent Matthew a message stating, “I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart. I’ll see you soon.” Heather then directly messaged Sinema, asking, “Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family.”

Amid the public controversy and the ongoing lawsuit, Sinema has not issued any response.