Former Trump Aide Confronted Live for His Comment About Kamala Harris: "Makes You Sound Like a Racist"

Recently, a former Donald Trump aide sparked controversy with his comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, drawing criticism from a Newsmax host. John Ulyot speaking about a theme among Obama-focused Republicans, suggested that former President Barack Obama wielded significant influence in the Biden administration. As reported by HuffPost, he also suggested Harris might become the next Democratic candidate, describing her as a "DEI hire." Ulyot opined, "She was hired because President Biden said when he was a candidate, he wanted to hire a woman to be his number two."

As reported by Salon, he continued, "After the BLM riots, he got a lot of pressure to have a Black woman from a lot of Black women's groups, and he did that." In response, Newsmax’s Sarah Williamson, argued, “OK, the DEI thing I strongly disagree with here but this is not my place to disagree with you.” Democrat and columnist Ellis Henican, chimed, “Yeah. You shouldn't talk, John, you shouldn’t talk like that. It makes you sound like a racist. Don’t talk like that.” However, Ullyot retorted, “Look, it’s the party that embraces DEI. Those are the guys that put identity above qualifications.” Standing firm, Henican reiterated, “Don’t talk like that.”

This isn't the first instance where Republicans have used the term "DEI hire" and made it sound derogatory. Colorado Republican Representative, Lauren Boebert, drew recent criticism for labeling Karine Jean-Pierre as such. As reported by The Independent, in a July 2 tweet, she penned, “I couldn’t care less about what @PressSec has to say today. It’s between 10 am and 4 pm which means ‘President’ Joe Biden supposedly should be coherent enough to take a few questions from the press. Instead, Americans are supposed to listen to the discredited DEI hire. PASS.”

Last week, Charlie Gasparino, a Fox News contributor, also penned a column titled, "America may soon be subjected to the country’s first DEI president: Kamala Harris." As reported by Raw Story, he wrote, "There is a raging debate in corporate America on the future of DEI, aka Diversity ­Equity and Inclusion, because it is destroying businesses that go there." He added, "And yet the American public may soon be subjected to DEI writ large in the next president of the United States if VP Kamala Harris finds her way to the top of the Democratic ticket."

Gasparino further argued, “Yes, maybe the most irrepressibly fatuous politician in America may become the leader of the free world because the Democratic Party is unable to break its DEI stranglehold." In recent years, conservative voices have been using "DEI hire" to criticize initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. Critics and several influential Black figures now liken this term to a racial slur, according to Newsweek.