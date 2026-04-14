Former Trump Aide Calls for the President’s Removal, Cites ‘Cognitive Crisis’

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director who briefly worked under President Donald Trump in 2017, called for Trump to be removed from office.

He said the president’s recent comments and actions showed what he called a “cognitive crisis.” In a post on X, Scaramucci wrote, “This guy should be removed immediately before his lack of impulse control causes an irreversible tragedy.” He added, “He doesn’t believe what he just said, if he does it’s a cognitive crisis that responsible people would act on immediately.”

Scaramucci’s comments came as criticism of Trump’s recent statements grew during the administration’s confrontation with Iran.

Trump’s former aide was reacting to the president’s denial of posting himself as a Jesus-like figure and claiming he thought the AI image was himself as a doctor, despite the obvious religious references.

DR JC from Nazareth. This guy should be removed immediately before his lack of impulse control causes an irreversible tragedy. He doesn’t believe what he just said, if he does it’s a cognitive crisis that responsible people would act on immediately. https://t.co/1Nq8a8sesU — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 13, 2026

Over the past week, Trump threatened to escalate actions if Iran did not meet U.S. demands related to the Strait of Hormuz.

He warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” but later softened that remark amid international backlash. Reuters reported on April 8 that Trump’s retreat from that warning revealed the limits of his hard-line stance. Critics argued that his words had raised tensions at a dangerous moment.

Scaramucci has spent years criticizing Trump after initially supporting him and serving a brief 11-day term in his White House. In a March profile, The Guardian described him as one of Trump’s most vocal former allies, someone who now claims his short time in the administration gave him a close view of Trump’s behavior and governing style.

That background has made his criticism stand out, even if it comes from a long-time political opponent rather than a current administration official.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump posts image portraying himself as Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/utqhVoLgQ8 — Remarks (@remarks) April 13, 2026

His remarks also came as public unease about Trump’s age and conduct grew. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published in February found that 61% of Americans believed Trump had “become erratic with age,” including 30% of Republicans.

The same poll showed that 45% of respondents viewed him as mentally sharp, a decrease from 54% in September 2023. Reuters noted the survey reflected broader concerns about aging political leadership in Washington, making Trump’s age a more prominent political issue during his second term.

Other critics have taken similar steps in recent days, though often using different language. Axios reported last week that Rep. Jamie Raskin requested White House physician Sean Barbabella to give Trump a cognitive test and to make the results public, referring to the president’s recent statements on Iran.

The White House has rejected such claims, and earlier this year, Trump stated that doctors had told him he was in “perfect health” and that he had “aced” a cognitive exam for the third consecutive time.

His call to remove Trump adds to the ongoing criticism from former Trump insiders and conservative influencers who have questioned the president’s judgment as the conflict with Iran, energy disruptions, and political pressure at home grow more intense.