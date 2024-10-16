Former Talent Scout is Ready to Expose Big Names In Music Industry Who Helped Diddy With Abuse

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest for being part of a notorious sex trafficking nexus has opened the sluicegates for all the anecdotes about the predators in the entertainment industry. A former female talent scout, Dorothy Carvello has revealed the deadly means used by other biggies in the showbiz to help Combs. The 62-year-old woman was the only female talent scout in the 1980s when Combs climbed the ladders of fame.

According to The Sunday Times, Carvello lodged a lawsuit against the big names and yesteryear executives of a music label, Atlantic Records. Speaking about Combs' indictment followed by his widely covered arrest she said, "Everybody in the music business knew about him. It will come out who enabled this. Money is God in this industry. It doesn’t matter who is sacrificed along the way." She added, "I believe that when [prosecutors] really start subpoenaing the records of the music companies, they’ll see how many NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] there are and how much more was covered up."

Carvello also released a book giving the details of the exploitation of women in the music industry. The book titled, The Circle Broken gives a peek into the music industry's culture of degrading women. As of now, no big names have been revealed in connection to the Combs case. However, it is being speculated that several biggies will be summoned for the trial and their alleged support to the music producer. According to Indy100 attorney Tony Buzbee said that he will soon file the names of the co-defendants in the case against Combs. He hinted that the 120 accusers have shared about the involvement of the members of Combs' family and guests who attended his infamous "white parties."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy E. Price

Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York currently. The charges pressed on him include sexual assault, illegal trafficking, and prostitution of juveniles, among others. Combs has not accepted the charges and agreed to testify in court. The music mogul has also been denied any bail until the trial begins. The charges on Combs also include executing "freak off" sessions which included forced sexual assault with and by hired prostitutes. The event would take place for long hours and include many celebrities in it per the attorney of the accusers.

Buzbee stated, "Typically after-parties, album-release parties, New Year’s Eve parties, Fourth of the July parties, something they call a Puffy Party," as he detailed the "open secret" of the parties organized by Combs. The attorney also hinted that the parties were the hub of exploitation of the newbies who wished to strike conversations with the big names in Hollywood. The attorney resolved, "We will expose those who enabled this conduct behind closed doors [and] we will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)