Former President Donald Trump Claims "Crooked Joe Biden is Dropping Out of the Race..."

Former President Donald Trump recently told his supporters that President Joe Biden is dropping out of the race for president. However, this isn't true because Biden hasn't announced any such thing. Trump sent an email to his followers claiming this. The subject line read "President Kamala Harris?" In it, he asked, "Did you hear that Crooked Joe Biden is dropping out of the race?" Trump also said the "fake news media" had turned on Biden. He wrote that Biden was "getting KILLED in the polls!" using big red letters for "killed."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Trump has made false claims before. His campaign often uses strong language in fundraising messages to grab attention and raise money. For example, one email said, "1 MONTH UNTIL ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE!" Another claimed, "JUSTICE IS DEAD IN AMERICA!" Some Republican fundraisers aren't happy about this approach. They worry it might tire out donors. One GOP consultant said, "When you're already talking about the death penalty in June, what are you going to say in October?" as per The Raw Story.

Biden is not showing any indications of quitting. He recently informed Democrats in Congress, "I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024. We had a Democratic nomination process and the voters have spoken clearly and decisively.” However, Brian Gardner a Policy Strategist, who analyzes political impacts on U.S. capital markets, believes there is a 40% possibility Biden will not seek for reelection. Nonetheless, Gardner believes Biden is likely to remain in the campaign. Gardner remarked, "Biden loves to prove the smart kids in the Democratic Party wrong. So, the more he hears voices from the elites that he needs to get out, the more he digs in his heels," according to CNBC.

Although, Trump believes Biden will not withdraw from the 2024 presidential campaign. This was stated in his recent Fox News interview. "It looks to me like he very well may stay in," the president said. "Nobody wants to give that up that way," according to him. He thinks Biden's ego will keep him going. Biden has received some criticism recently. A few Democrats are concerned about his performance in the latest debate with Trump, claiming he appeared confused at moments. Some even propose that he move aside for a younger candidate.

It is crucial to understand that presidential races can turn fast. What appears true one day may not be the next. As voters, we must carefully verify the facts and not believe everything we hear, particularly from politicians themselves. While all this is going on with Biden, Trump is about to announce his running mate. He is anticipated to do this soon, perhaps just before or during the Republican National Convention next week.