Former Obama Adviser ‘Tries Not to Vomit’ as Donald Trump Is Compared to Ancient Greek God Statue

CNN‘s David Urban compared Donald Trump’s statue to the “Colossus of Rhodes,” and his colleague Van Jones is not having it. On Monday, Anderson Cooper had an extensive discussion with Jones, Urban, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is Trump’s former communications director, on his show. The topic of the discussion was Donald Trump and his supporters’ idea to have him run for a third term.

Urban noted, “Steve Bannon mysteriously talks about, ‘We’ve got this plan.’ I don’t know what kind of plan you could have.” He was referring to the POTUS’s former advisor, Bannon’s claim that the President might manipulate his way into serving another term and run for the presidency again in 2028.

On NewsNation, Bannon argued that there are “many different alternatives” that could get Donald Trump reelected. He also insisted that he “fully intends to see him ” on the ballot in 2028 and to return to office.”

“Trump will remain large on the stage”: Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban, former Trump communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin and former special adviser to Pres. Obama Van Jones talk about the president’s comments about potentially running for a third term. pic.twitter.com/iwFs1o6sgO — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 28, 2025

“[If Trump is] on the ballot, he’ll win,” said Bannon. During the Anderson Cooper discussion, David Urban pointed out that the Republican leader might “amend” and “challenge” the 22nd Amendment in court. For the unversed, it states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Despite what Bannon said, Urban believes that revising the Constitution is the only way Donald Trump could get another term in office. “It seems pretty clear,” the lobbyist noted. Recently, the POTUS remarked that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marc Rubio could get an “unstoppable” ticket for the 2028 election.

Referring to his comments, Urban said, “Let no one be fooled into thinking that Donald Trump is going anywhere. He may not be president, but he’s gonna be sitting at Bedminster or in Palm Beach.”

The CNN lobbyist added, “Can you imagine if you are President JD Vance, and every day you wake up to a slew of Truth Social posts and tweets about Donald Trump reviewing your performance from the night before?”

BREAKING: President Donald Trump said he could serve a third term in 2028 by first running as vice president and then assuming office if the sitting president were to step down “I’d be allowed to do it,” Trump said. “But I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute.” pic.twitter.com/goBDuYdfr8 — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 27, 2025

“Trump will remain large on the stage in American politics and global politics until he is no longer,” he predicted. However, Urban didn’t stop here, as he added, “I mean, the guy is the Colossus at Rhodes and will remain that way.” He was referring to the bronze statue of the Green sun god Helios, which reportedly met with destruction during the 226 BC earthquake.

Van Jones was not happy with this comparison between an ancient statue and Donald Trump. “I’m sorry, I’m trying not to vomit on the air listening to this from Urban,” said the former advisor to Barack Obama.

“Are you envisioning the Colossus of Rhodes? Host Cooper jokingly asked Jones. “Just the whole thing, man,” he responded. “But look, I take it seriously just because there doesn’t seem to be very much respect for the Constitution, for the rule of law from this White House and from his people.”