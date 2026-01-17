Former Nickelodeon Star Kianna Underwood Dies in Horrific NYC Accident — “Wish the World Got to See More of Her”

Kianna Underwood, a former Nickelodeon child star, tragically passed away on January 16, 2026, after being hit by a car. The 33-year-old actress was crossing Pitkin Avenue in Brooklyn, NYC, when she was rammed by a motorist.

What makes the accident even more horrific is that Underwood was dragged under the car for almost a block before the driver fled, leaving her motionless body at the intersection of Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue.

Health professionals pronounced her dead on the spot, revealing severe trauma as the cause of her death. According to investigators, Underwood likely crossed the road while the pedestrian signal was still red. A black Ford SUV then struck her.

Authorities believe that the driver might have failed to hit the brakes as Underwood crossed against the light. However, the suspect did not even care to check on her after the accident and simply drove off. The police are still on the lookout for the driver, and no arrests have been made so far.

Born in 1992 in NYC, Underwood is remembered for her appearances on Nickelodeon in the early 2000s. Her most famous television credit is the sketch comedy series All That.

She joined the series’ final season as a performer in 2005 and co-starred with the likes of Nick Cannon and Amanda Bynes. Underwood also worked as a voice actress, playing Fuschia Glover in the Nick Jr. animated series Little Bill.

According to her IMDb page, Kianna voiced the character in 23 episodes of the series between 1999 and 2004. The child actress also made brief appearances on the big screen.

She worked in the 1999 comedy film The 24 Hour Woman and the 2003 satirical movie Death of a Dynasty. However, she drifted away from the entertainment industry after growing her.

Nevertheless, people still remembered the star all these years later and are now mourning her loss on social media. One fan wrote, “What happened to you was terrible. RIP Kianna Underwood.”

Another penned, “I wish the world got to see more of her after “All That” she’s so beautiful and talented, she passes on Aaliyah’s Birthday too. God Bless that Queen.”

One fan paid their condolence, writing, “I remember her on all that and Little Bill some people are crazy out here rest in peace to her in my heart goes out to her family.”

A social media user also commented, “I feel like Nickelodeon has a curse now since 2024. This year so far, we lost composer of The Fairly OddParents Guy Moon from a collision crash and now Kianna Underwood, the voice of Fuchsia from Little Bill who was tragically killed in a hit and run in New York. RIP.”