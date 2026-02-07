Former NFL Player Darron Lee Arrested on First-Degree Murder, Evidence Tampering Charges

Warning: The following story discusses murder and domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Former New York Jets linebacker and Ohio State University national champion Darron Lee was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the death of his girlfriend.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (Tenn.) deputies responded to a call Thursday, Feb. 5, where a woman was receiving CPR. The woman died from her injuries, and Lee was arrested at the scene.

According to Fox 17 in Nashville, Lee told deputies he found the woman unconscious on the couch and thought she may have fallen in the shower. However, investigators found broken glass in the kitchen and blood in several areas of the house.

Lee remained in the Hamilton County Jail as of Saturday afternoon, and his next court date was scheduled for Feb. 11.

News: Former Jets first-round pick Darron Lee arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Tennessee.

The victim had severe bruising throughout her body, including on her head, and a suspected stab wound to the abdomen. Investigators also found what they believe was a human bite mark on her shoulder. Additionally, Lee reportedly had injuries to his face, hands, and chest, which investigators said were consistent with a physical struggle.

Investigators also found alcohol, narcotics, and a firearm inside the home, as well as cleaning supplies that they believed were potentially used to hide evidence. Lee was charged with tampering with evidence.

Lee has a history of violence against women. While attending the Governors Ball Music Festival in June 2017, then-Jets teammate Leonard Williams needed to pull Lee away from an altercation with a woman. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (Ohio) arrested Lee in April 2023 on two counts of assault and domestic violence after he allegedly attacked his mother. Lindsey McGlone, the mother of Lee’s son, also told police that he had attacked her the previous October.

After failing to show up for court, Lee was later charged with felony drug possession. He pleaded guilty to a lesser offense last year and received a 90-day jail sentence, with 88 days suspended. Lee was also placed on probation through February 2027.

Knew Darron Lee was bad news way back in 2017 when teammate Leonard Williams had to remove him from an escalating argument with a woman at a concert.

A four-star defensive back prospect from New Albany, Ohio, Lee signed with Ohio State in 2013. He moved to linebacker ahead of the 2014 season and later became a second-team All-American for the Buckeyes.

The Jets selected Lee No. 20 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he recorded 73 tackles in 13 games (nine starts) as a rookie. He spent the next two years as a full-time starter, even recording three interceptions in 2018, before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in May 2019.

Lee played in 16 games for the Chiefs, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Lee saw action in two games for the Buffalo Bills in 2020, and he has not been on an NFL roster since he spent the 2021 preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders.