Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a homicide.

A residential community in Kansas is left stunned as a former television news anchor has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing her elderly mother. Police responded to a “reported cutting” at a Wichita, Kansas, residence around 7:52 a.m. local time on October 31, according to a statement shared on Facebook by the Sedgwick County Police Department (SCPD).

When cops arrived, they found 47-year-old Angelynn “Angie” Mock standing outside the home. Inside, they discovered her 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers, unresponsive in bed with multiple stab wounds, using an undiscovered murder weapon. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead later that morning. Meanwhile, Angie was also rushed to the hospital to treat injuries before being taken into custody at the Sedgwick County Jail.

As per PEOPLE Magazine, she has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond, according to county records. The investigation remains ongoing. Angie worked as a news anchor and reporter for Fox 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015, later transitioning into sales.

At the time of her arrest, she was employed by a data management software company, per her LinkedIn profile. Why Angie murdered her mother remains unknown at the time of writing this story. Yet, some reports claimed that she committed the crime to save herself. She came out of the house with blood all over and then asked her neighbor to call 911.

Perhaps one of the reasons, like strained family dynamics, mental health struggles, or financial issues, might be the reason behind the crime. Like any other state, in Kansas, murders are classified into three different degrees: first, which involves intentional killing of a human being; second, which is intentional killing of a human being without premeditation; and then there’s manslaughter, which is a homicide.

While in legal terms, homicide can be of several types. In simple terms, a crime is ruled as homicide when one individual takes the life of another. While in Angie’s case, there’s no legitimate mention of a murder weapon, in 2024, 71% of gun-related deaths in Kansas were suicides. The remaining deaths could have been due to homicides, accidents or several other issues.

Within Kansas, Shawnee County recorded the state’s highest firearm death rate in 2024, at 26.4 per 100,000 people, while Johnson County had the lowest, at 7.2 per 100,000. The gun death rate in Kansas was 18% higher than the national average in 2024. Gun-related deaths seem to be a constant reason behind many people’s deaths. ( via USA Facts).

Across all the states, the average gun-related death rate in 2024 was 16 per 100,000 people. Despite being one of the highest superpowers in the world with such a strong legal system and even stronger currency, it’s shocking to witness so many deaths due to gun-related crimes, murder cases and child abuse cases, which have been covered a dozen times.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Angelynn “Angie” Mock murder case as further updates on it await.