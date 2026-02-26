Former NBA Star Chris Bosh Details Frightening Health Scare, Says He Is ‘Lucky To Be Alive’

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Chris Bosh recently disclosed a personal medical incident that almost killed him. Bosh stated that this incident has changed his perspective on life as he now feels lucky to be alive.

The former Toronto Raptors star shared a video on his Instagram account with an emotional caption. It read, “Some things change you overnight. I wrote about my experience.” He shared the horrifying news with his followers, beginning with the words, “So I woke up covered in my own blood…”

Bosh stated that as he was getting ready for a date with his wife, he suddenly blacked out. This happened in the blink of an eye, as he found himself lying on the ground covered in his own blood. He said, “It was crazy. It was fast. It was instant. There was no warning.”

Bosh pointed to his eyes and said that he is still recovering and did not try to hide the fact that he looked weak. He called this incident “a scary thing,” adding that “it came fast.” The former sportsman confessed that this harrowing moment refreshed his outlook on life.

He shared that the learnings from this incident made him appreciate his close ones even more. The two-time NBA champion added, “It made me really have a different outlook on life and how things go, what we do for ourselves, what we do for our family.”

Life doesn’t send reminders it just subtracts. Bosh almost got subtracted. Most of us are still pretending we have unlimited time. Brutal wake up call. Respect for turning pain into perspective instead of just posting for pity. — HIGHBEE 🖖🎭 (@HighbeeNation1) February 25, 2026

The former Miami Heat star acknowledged that he feels lucky to be alive and feels amazing as he looks forward to living life with his beloved people. He asked his fans to live in the present rather than worrying about tomorrow.

He added, “Don’t wait to take action. You might be wanting to get a promotion. You might want to try out for the team. You might want to go on that vacation. It might be so many different things that people want to do, that we want to do, that we never do.”

Although Bosh did not share details about the reason behind his health scare, the cause might be related to an old condition. According to Fox News, Bosh was hospitalized in 2015 after he ignored a pain in his chest. Medical tests found a blood clot in his lung.

The clot continued to form in his lungs, causing him to fail his physical test with the Miami Heat, and forcing him to retire in 2017. While it has not been confirmed, the condition might have affected him one more time.