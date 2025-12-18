Former Model Accuses Donald Trump of ‘Groping’ Her While Epstein Watched: “His Hands Were All Over Me”

TW: Mentions details about sexual abuse, trafficking, and suicide.



The infamous Jeffrey Epstein controversy has been all over the headlines for months. With new developments every week, the case happens to be an open-ended one, with citizens asking the same question over and over again: Will the files ever be released?

The s-x offender was accused by several underage girls of abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him dodge serious federal charges in exchange for shorter jail time. However, under unknown circumstances, he was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan in August 2019. Hi death was ruled as suicide.

After Epstein’s major survivor, Virginia Giuffre, who was lured into the s– trafficking racket at 17, tried her best to raise her voice against the abuser, the controversy gained more momentum. Even after her death, she made sure to record her words as her book, “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” was released on October 21.

In her memoir, Giuffre shares her personal story of how she was exploited and mistreated by Epstein, his close accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and, allegedly, Prince Andrew.

New reports now have former model Stacey Williams alleging that Donald Trump allegedly sexually assaulted her at Trump Tower in 1993 while her then-boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, watched him do so and did not stop him.

According to The Daily Beast, speaking ahead of a December 18 deadline for the release of remaining Epstein investigation files, the 57-year-old former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model recounted her brief relationship with Epstein in the early 1990s in the Daily Beast Podcast with host Joanna Coles.

Williams said that she met the wealthy financier at a party with other models and later began dating him. Epstein initially lured her to the Trump Tower for a casual visit while the couple went out on a walk. However, the decision turned into an unforgettable night marked by trauma.

According to Stacey Williams, Epstein would frequently mention Trump’s name, and thus, she assumed that the two were close friends. Upon meeting, Trump greeted both of them, and then he suddenly began groping her while continuing a conversation with Epstein, who she says did not intervene.

CNN interviewed Stacy Williams on Friday. She said “His hands were all over me. He continually groped me and I froze.” She said she was polygraphed and passed, Epstein confirmed this happened in a book. She said there are videos as evidence. Trump denies this alleged incident. pic.twitter.com/zy2uS2rmKF — Dailycast Newstalk Radio (@dailycastnews) July 20, 2025

According to Williams, Trump made comments about her career while touching her, and Epstein watched it. Epstein later berated her in an elevator for “allowing it to happen.” She further added, “I do remember little snippets of Trump saying, ‘Oh yeah, her career is on fire.’ You know, that thing that he does: ‘Everything’s the best,'” she said. ”

Stacey Williams ended her relationship with Epstein soon after and cut all contact. “I just said, ‘Jeffrey, you are extremely mentally ill and you need to get help. There’s something deeply wrong with you. And stop calling me. I don’t want anything to do with you.”

The President has been photographed with Epstein on several other occasions, including at Mar-a-Lago in 1997 and 2000, as well as at multiple Victoria’s Secret events in New York in 1997. Yet, he has repeatedly denied close connections with the late offender.

Meanwhile, in February 2000, Trump appeared alongside then-girlfriend Melania Knauss (now Trump), Epstein, and Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested for being a primary accomplice in the case. Reports also suggested that Trump often used Epstein’s private jet with Melania.

NOT EVERYTHING IS TRIBAL FOLKS It is ok to acknowledge both Clinton & Trump were involved with Epstein. pic.twitter.com/mNS57DwjpS — GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) November 12, 2025

Stacey Williams first mentioned the Epstein-Trump incident during a “Survivors for Kamala” Zoom call in October 2024. She later told NBC News that she had no coordination with the Harris campaign.

Popular White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson denied the allegations, calling them “unequivocally false”, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also accused the model of trying to grab the spotlight and dragged her past political activism into the scene.

Trump accuser Stacy Williams has hit back at claims her accusations against Trump are ‘politically motivated.’ “You have to really prepare yourself to be ready for that onslaught.” The model has spoken out for the first time claiming Trump grabbed her, 31 years ago. pic.twitter.com/D1ZXyAkeXN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 24, 2024

The allegations resurfaced as the Justice Department faces a Friday deadline under the Epstein Files Transparency Act to release remaining federal investigation records related to Epstein.

Previously, when people slammed Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing her of misleading the public after she said that the “most wanted” Epstein files were on her desk, and later the administration dismissed them, Trump came to defend her and dodged the question after that whenever he spoke to the media.