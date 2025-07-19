Former Man Utd Star Sparks Outrage with Misogynistic Rant—Says, ‘Women Should Focus on Cleaning’

Javier Hernandez is receiving flak for his misogynistic take on masculine and feminine roles. His rant on Instagram was about women eradicating masculinity and promoting them to multiply, clean and take care of homes. He played for Manchester United from 2010 to 2015, popularly also called Chicharito.

The 37-year-old striker blamed women for making society hypersensitive in his rant. Hernandez, who now plays for Guadalajara, got viral for calling out all ladies for demanding a provider man but not doing their duties. His rant was not received well considering his attack on females.

Previously, Hernandez spoke on not being a good partner and dad after his divorce in 2021. And now he has blamed females for failing and eradicating masculinity. He asked females to embrace feminine energy by caring, receiving, nurturing, multiplying and maintaining the home. He called home a precious place, a heaven for men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (@ch14_)



He suggested letting the men lead as they want to make you happy; do not be afraid. Furthermore, he claimed all ladies should hold themselves responsible for their energy as a part of self-love.

Apart from this, he also suggested men not to put partners last, as many are failing with a lack of commitment and don’t keep their word. So this makes them less admirable to females too. He spoke on how men feel afraid to speak up as females have eradicated masculinity instead of honoring masculinity.

“Women, you are failing. You are eradicating masculinity by making society hypersensitive.” 🤨 Ex-Man Utd star Javier Hernandez has launched a bizarre rant telling women to focus on ‘multiplying, cleaning and sustaining the home’https://t.co/JIS5ms5KNI pic.twitter.com/FqBei4EvUq — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 19, 2025



People are not impressed by his views and many have unfollowed him over his rant. Despite adding a caption of true love not competing, the post did not sit well with many. They criticized Hernandez over his views saying it’s sad to see him like this and he should stop. Another one told him how the video makes him look crazy. He has reduced women to just taking care of health as written in another comment. One follower announced ‘you’re losing me.’

Former Man United star Javier Hernandez sparks fury by accusing women of ‘eradicating masculinity’ and claims they should focus on ‘multiplying, cleaning, and sustaining the home’ https://t.co/kPgPwcCo2a — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 19, 2025



Some people also asked which century he’s living in with such old views. The user also questioned why some followers are supporting his problematic views. He must regret putting that video now. His views could be one reason his marriage ended, and even now, he does not seem to change his thought process over masculine and feminine roles.