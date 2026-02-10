Former Child Star Tragically Passes Away at 33

The entertainment industry has been left shaken after the sudden death of former child star Blake Garrett at just 33 years old. Best known for his role in the 2006 comedy How to Eat Fried Worms, Garrett passed away in Oklahoma on Sunday after being rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with shingles.

Speaking to TMZ, the actor’s mother, Carol Garrett, said that her son’s official cause of death has not yet been revealed. However, she fears his death may have been accidental. Carol believes her son may have been self-medicating after falling ill, which could have worsened his condition and led to his untimely death.

So far, no medical confirmation has been shared, and authorities have not released further details. The only diagnosis made public is that Garrett was suffering from shingles, a painful rash caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus.

Blake Garrett was originally from Austin, Texas, and began acting at a young age. He got his big break playing Plug in How to Eat Fried Worms. In the film, he portrayed one of the main characters, a tough henchman to the school bully.

RIP Plug😞 https://t.co/IzZrq68Chi — The Very Hungry Caterpillar (@CATERPlLLER) February 10, 2026

In the family-friendly movie, Garrett starred alongside Luke Benward, Hallie Eisenberg, and Adam Hicks. The film was directed by Bob Dolman and narrated the tale of a boy who must eat 10 worms in 15 days to win a bet.

Even though Garrett played a villain’s sidekick on screen, he later told The Oklahoman, during an interview, about how well the cast got along, behind the scenes. In fact, he even claimed to enjoy his time on set and form friendly bonds with his fellow actors.

RIP Blake Garrett, Child Actor

Plug in How to Eat Fried Worms; Barney’s Colorful World, Live!

Best Young Ensemble in a Feature Film at the Young Artist Awards in 2007#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/uC4pCiXM62 — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) February 10, 2026

Apart from the award-winning film that cemented the late actor’s career, Garrett also performed in stage productions such as Aladdin and His Magical Lamp, The Wizard of Oz, Annie, and Grease. Further, he also became a part of Barney’s Colorful World International Tour from 2003 to 2004.

According to Deadline, the 33-year-old joined the tour to entertain young audiences around the world. He even shared a lighthearted memory from his tour where he recalled children being fascinated by his bright hair color. “Some of them had never seen my hair color,” he said.

I used to love that movie! RIP Plug! 😓 — sugarshaz👻 (@sugarshaz19) February 9, 2026

But unfortunately, despite his growing and successful career, Blake Garrett breathed his last on February 8, 2026. While the family is awaiting autopsy results, fans have begun sharing tributes online. Some are mourning his loss, while others are reflecting on his achievements.