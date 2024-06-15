Former Aide Claims Trump Is ‘Jealous of Trudeau’ Who Is ‘Younger and Way Better Looking’ Than Him

In the high-stakes realm of international politics, personal rivalries often simmer beneath the surface, molding diplomatic relations in unexpected ways. Such is the case with former President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s short-lived communications advisor. In an interview, Scaramucci revealed a surprising and somewhat superficial source of tension.

As per MSN, Scaramucci did not mince words when describing the former president’s feelings toward Trudeau. He remarked, “Trump is very jealous of Prime Minister Trudeau. He’s younger and way better-looking than the president…And I know the (former) president very well; that superficial sort of stuff really bothers him, so he will be an antagonist to your leadership…And it could be as simple as that, just as a direct result of that. And that’s one of the reasons why people like me will be working very, very hard in 2024 to make sure that he doesn’t re-ascend to the presidency.”

As per Daily Hive, the rivalry between Trump and Trudeau isn’t just personal; it’s political. During Trump’s first term, the U.S.-Canada relations were notably on shaky grounds. Trump's protectionist policies, including the renegotiation of NAFTA into the USMCA, often put Canada on the defensive. With Trump strongly favored to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, Trudeau’s government is bracing for the possibility of a second Trump term. Scaramucci warns, “You survived it last time; you’ll survive at this time. And remember, he can only be president for four more years; he’s term-limited out. He’s got the incumbency. He’s got a reasonably strong economy with declining inflation numbers. And the third thing he’s got going for him is he’s not Donald Trump.”

The potential return of Trump to the White House has broader implications for U.S.-Canada relations. Trudeau remarked, "It wasn't easy the first time and if there is a second time, it won't be easy either. But we can't imagine a day when it will ever be easy with the Americans. The main responsibility for any prime minister is to represent and defend Canada's interests ... we've been able to do this very well these past few years."

This is not the first time, Trudeau has raised concerns regarding Trump's presidency. Earlier, he voiced his concerns about his potential presidency and how it could harm the global effort to fight climate change. He exclaimed, "Yes, there's a concern particularly around the environment at a time where it's so important to move forward on protecting and building an economy of the future. A Trump presidency that goes back on the fight against climate change would slow down the world's progress in ways that are concerning to me…a menace not just to Canada but to the world."