Forget Trump’s Announcement – JD Vance’s Heavy Eyeliner Stole the Show at the Latest Oval Office Meeting

Over Labor Day weekend, social media was buzzing with one wild rumor that Donald Trump had died. The story spread quickly on X. His age, health issues, and the fact that he hadn’t been seen in public for a couple of days, played a big part in fueling the rumors. By Tuesday, September 2, Trump himself shut it all down when he showed at the Oval Office to announce a new Space Command Center.

The president may have silenced the death talk, but Vice President JD Vance sparked a different wave of chatter. His eyeliner looked darker and thicker than ever during the announcement. Online, people joked he looked like he was already in mourning, or like he was about to drop to one knee and sing “Welcome to the Black Parade” (apologies to My Chemical Romance fans).

BREAKING: Donald Trump unfortunately found alive today in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/1PadF3TttA — Lavinia 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Maple_b0i_) September 2, 2025

Vance wasn’t just part of the eyeliner jokes. He was also a major target during the Trump death rumors. One X user wrote, “The funniest part about all this is that JD Vance has definitely texted at least six people asking if it’s true and has been left on read.” Others even accused him (read roast) of being responsible behind the death. Back in April, Pope Francis passed away just days after meeting Vance. At that time, internet flooded with memes and taunts against the VP.

So how did the Trump rumor gain so much traction in the first place? It wasn’t out of nowhere. People had been speculating about his health for months. Trump was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow. He had also been photographed with bruises on his hands, which reminded some of Queen Elizabeth II’s similar bruising before her death in 2022. Adding to the gossip, Trump made an unusual joke about wanting to get into heaven. That was very rare for someone not known for afterlife humor.

If Donald Trump were to die, it would be JD Vance who would take his place. Let’s face it. He doesn’t have the shoulders for the job. He’s the worst Vice President in U.S. history. He will certainly be the worst President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/jUbxCSD2D0 — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) September 1, 2025

Then came Vance’s timing. Just before Labor Day weekend, in an exclusive interview with the USA Today, he reassured people that Trump was in good health. But he also added that he was ready to become president if a “terrible tragedy” ever struck. That comment alone was enough to raise eyebrows and suspicion.

Finally, X users noticed Trump had gone quiet. Since August 29, he hadn’t been seen in public, and he had no events planned through September 1. With that gap, the jokes started flying. By the end of the weekend, the internet was full of posts making fun of both Trump’s supposed disappearance and Vance’s role in it all.