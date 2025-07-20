Forget Barron—One Trump Kid Is About to Stand the Tallest (Literally)

The Trump family is blessed with good genetics when it comes to height, with men being six feet tall. Donald Trump himself claims to be 6’2″ tall while Barron Trump is at least 6’7″ tall. While growing up Barron was taller than average fourteen years old as he was 6’2″ so tall genes run in the Trump family. Now it seems like another Trump family member may surpass Barron’s height.

Donald Trump Jr.’s son looks taller in recent photos and may be set to get taller as he’s just sixteen years old. His dad is 6’1 “, so he must have gotten the genetic lottery here. Donald Trump himself will be thrilled that his grandkid will be taller than him.

According to the Instagram photos from June 2025, Don Jr’s son looks relatively taller than his dad. Moreover, in a photo posted by Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don’s ex-fiancée, Donnie looks way taller than her, and she appears tiny next to him. She is 5′7″ herself, and Donnie was towering over her while she’s also wearing heels.

Donald Trump may have mixed emotions about another tall Trump, as his height is still a mystery. Many have speculated if he has told his exact height, since compared to many people with confirmed heights, he appears shorter at times. Moreover, he is insecure about his height and weight. That’s why he is in suits and longer ties, trying to create an illusion with vertical lines.

So in future, Trump may not be seen photographed with his grandson Donnie to avoid height comparisons. Since we can see Donnie is about to grow taller than Trump, it’s a matter of months that he’ll tower over his grandfather. Trump will not like being overshadowed in photos and videos.

Barron is now so tall that the pictures of him look photoshopped. Trump is 6’2 or 6’3 pic.twitter.com/nG0bXy5GbJ — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) April 6, 2020



He knows the media will make fun of him for looking short and also speculate about his height. Trump may even skip group family photos to maintain his 6’2″ height. In the past, Trump has been mocked for his small hands.

In addition, Marco Rubio ended up saying that he is shorter than Trump but he has hands of a person who’s 5’2″ so he did not understand the proportions. That’s another insecurity he had to defend publicly. Trump may not confirm his exact height but his son and grandson will be the towering ones at any family gathering.