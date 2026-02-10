Ford Worker Heckles Donald Trump and Gets Suspended—Public Raises $810K in Donations

A Ford worker who heckled President Donald Trump during a recent visit to Michigan has been thrust into the spotlight. The president had previously threatened to “fire” the employee by mouthing the words during the interaction, even though Trump technically cannot do so. The heated exchange eventually led to the worker’s suspension; however, he was not fired due to union intervention. Public support followed, with donations pouring into crowdfunding pages after the suspension, raising more than $810,000.

Ford worker TJ Sabula has reportedly raised over $810,000 in public donations from crowdfunding pages, with the total continuing to rise. This comes after a heated altercation between him and the MAGA leader went viral earlier this year across multiple social media platforms.

This is what winning looks like!https://t.co/qa0rPlq10E — Sandy Taylor (@Disney4Eternity) February 9, 2026

According to a GoFundMe page that appears to have been set up separately, $480,735 has currently been donated by several anonymous donors, and money continues to pour in. Sabula, a loving husband and father of two children, has his family standing by him. His family has expressed genuine gratitude to all those who donated generously.

The president has had many altercations over the years with both critics and supporters. In early January, Trump had a run-in with a heckler during a walk-through at a Ford facility in Michigan.

That is where he encountered Sabula, who was standing in a lineup as Trump walked by. Sabula did not miss the moment to share his thoughts as the president passed. He called the president a “p——– protector,” sparking a heated exchange between them.

Ford worker who heckled Trump still has job, ‘no discipline’ on record, per @UAW @ShawnFainUAW: “That’s a union brother who spoke up. He put his constitutional rights to work. He put his union rights to work.”https://t.co/2Zsa2zPpB5 via @detroitnews — Grant Schwab (@GrantSchwab) February 9, 2026

Trump looked at the Ford worker directly, showed him his middle finger, and then said, “You’re fired.” Now, no one can really get off easy after insulting the President of the United States, even though he’s made some pretty controversial remarks, can they?

According to Fox Business, Sabula shouted at Trump during the tour, prompting the president to react explosively in front of cameras and fellow workers: the footage captured Trump mouthing an alleged profanity before continuing through the plant at Ford.

Sabula was suspended with pay by Ford pending an investigation, and he told The Detroit News he feared political retribution for embarrassing the president, though he added, “As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever.”

The United Auto Workers union moved quickly to back Sabula, with UAW Vice President Laura Dickerson publicly stating, “TJ, we got your back,” and UAW President Shawn Fain praising him for speaking up.

The video of the confrontation went viral within hours, igniting a wave of public attention that would transform Sabula from an anonymous autoworker into the center of a national debate about free speech, workplace conduct, and political accountability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Free Press (@detroitfreepress)

Netizens expressed their support for Sabula in response to the donations being set up and called out the POTUS for his actions on Instagram. One user referred to Sabula’s remarks, saying, “He said what we all wanted to.”

Another mentioned, “Not all heroes wear capes.” A third one said, “And we will do the same for any press or reporter who calls him (Trump) out to his face on camera or in public!!” Just as the public voiced its support for Sabula, the White House continued to defend Trump’s actions.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung addressed Sabula’s behavior and Trump’s response, stating, “The president gave him an appropriate and unambiguous response.”