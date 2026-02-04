JD Vance is refusing to bend, backtrack, or apologize after coming under intense fire for his comments surrounding the fatal ICE shooting of Alex Pretti — and the vice president has made clear he will not be pressured into prejudging federal agents doing their jobs.

The controversy erupted after Pretti, a Minneapolis man, was shot and killed during a federal immigration enforcement operation last month. As the case sparked protests and political outrage, critics seized on remarks made by JD Vance defending ICE and rejecting immediate condemnation of the agents involved. Pretti’s family demanded an apology, but Vance responded with an unapologetic defense rooted in due process and the rule of law.

“For what?” JD Vance asked when pressed on whether he would apologize. He stressed that the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and that rushing to conclusions would undermine justice and law enforcement accountability. “If something is determined that the guy who shot Alex Pretti did something bad, then a lot of consequences are going to flow from that. We’ll let that happen,” Vance said. “I don’t think it’s smart to prejudge the investigation.”

Jerry Nadler is one of the highest ranking Democrats in the House of Representatives and he is openly calling for people to shoot federal law enforcement. This is despicable behavior from an elected official and I’m sure the leftwing media will cover it extensively. https://t.co/hmbV43h43H — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 3, 2026

According to a Daily Mail report, the two federal officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Border Patrol Agent Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Customs and Border Protection Officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35. Both men were operating as part of a federal immigration enforcement effort connected to ICE operations in Minneapolis. They have been placed on administrative leave as multiple federal agencies conduct a review of the deadly encounter.

The vice president’s comments struck a nerve in Washington, where immigration enforcement has become one of the most divisive political flashpoints. But JD Vance has doubled down, insisting that ICE agents — tasked with enforcing federal law in increasingly hostile environments — deserve the same presumption of innocence afforded to any American citizen.

The Story of Alex Pretti. Read by Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/mxq7BkcEtx — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 29, 2026

JD Vance, a Yale Law graduate, said investigators will determine whether the officers had a reasonable fear that justified the use of lethal force. “I’m not going to prejudge these guys. I think that everybody is deserved the presumption of innocence in the American system of justice. That’s how it’s going to work.”

The shooting occurred amid heightened ICE activity in Minnesota, a city that has repeatedly clashed with federal authorities over immigration enforcement. Local leaders and activist groups have accused ICE of excessive force, while federal officials have warned of growing threats to agents and increasingly aggressive confrontations during operations.

The vice president also argued that context matters, stating that Pretti appeared to arrive at the January 24 protest with what he described as ill intent. Footage that has since surfaced shows Pretti taunting ICE agents during a prior encounter, mocking them for carrying pepper spray and daring them to deploy it, shouting, “Soak me, motherf***er,” just 11 days before his death.

JD Vance has framed the issue as one of basic fairness and public safety, warning against the dangers of politicizing active investigations. He has emphasized that federal agents are often required to make split-second decisions in volatile situations and that stripping them of institutional support before investigations are complete sends a dangerous message.

Supporters argue that the pressure campaign against Vance is less about justice for Pretti and more about attacking ICE itself. Calls to defund or dismantle the agency have intensified following the shooting, with critics using the tragedy to push broader political agendas. JD Vance has rejected that approach, stating that enforcing immigration law is not optional and that agents should not be scapegoated for carrying out lawful duties.

“If they find out that he violated the law, of course, you should face consequences for violating the law,” Vance said, referring to the officers involved. “But I’m not going to engage in conjecture about the different permutations of how this or that officer might have violated the law.”

The Trump administration has confirmed that multiple federal agencies are reviewing the shooting, including the Department of Justice, and that findings will be released once the investigation concludes. Until then, Vance has made clear he will not issue apologies driven by public outrage rather than evidence.

For JD Vance, the stance reflects a broader philosophy: law enforcement officers must be supported, not abandoned, while facts are gathered and justice takes its course. In a political climate dominated by instant outrage and social media verdicts, the vice president is choosing restraint — and standing squarely with ICE.

The refusal to apologize may fuel further controversy, but JD Vance appears unmoved. His message is simple and unwavering: investigations, not emotions, determine accountability — and America’s immigration officers will not be condemned before the truth is known.