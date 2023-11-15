Last week, Kris Jenner posted a touching Instagram homage to Corey Gamble. She shared several photos of the couple showing different moments along with a heartfelt statement. In August of 2014, in Ibiza at a party celebrating fashion designer and common friend Riccardo Tisci's fortieth birthday, the reality star and Gamble met for the first time. They started going out soon after, and have been a couple since.

Kris wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my amazing man @coreygamble!! Thank you for all you bring into my life and for loving me the way you do. I love making the most beautiful memories together and I wish you a year filled with great happiness, health, and magic. You are so amazing and I’m always so proud of you. I love you!!" The touching note is a follow-up to Gamble's effusive birthday letter for Jenner, which he sent on her 68th birthday titled "Beautiful Queen." Gamble shared on his Instagram, "Happpppy Birthday my beautiful queen Love you through life twice …..Keep being the powerful force of love & wisdom that guides the ship that you birthed and built… I’m always proud of you & thankful for u…. love you forever birthday girl. Keep shining and being the BEST mother to your 6."

In an interview with People last year, she told the outlet how Corey has "helped her along her career journey". She said at the time, "I think Corey is super. He's an amazing guy. He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things. He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make. He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things." She called him "astounding" and further added, "Corey's really great with people and helping me navigate such a huge team and all the things that are happening. Everybody needs somebody to sort of run something by and help make decisions about the littlest things. It could be a travel, or it could be what you're doing that evening, or it could be what's going on at the office today. But it's really great to have him."

As per EOnline reports, when Gamble was offered a position in the Paramount Network drama Yellowstone, the plan was nixed by Kardashian matriarch and Gamble's longtime lover Kris Jenner. While chatting with Jenner's daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the pair disclosed the near-miss in the Season 4 opener of Hulu's The Kardashians. Kris explained to her children, "I told him to say no because I thought he was going to have to have a romantic relationship." Neither Gamble nor Jenner specified what role Gamble might have on the show, but Khloé has a theory. However, Khloe chimed in, "OK, but if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner, I’m sure you would take it." Kris replied, "Oh, that’s a hard yes."

