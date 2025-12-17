Footage Shows Woman Walking Into Restricted Area Inside Florida Store – She Was Later Found Dead in Freezer

Trigger Warning: This article contains disturbing details about a shocking death.

In a shocking case in Florida, authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 32-year-old Nicaraguan doctor who was found n—- inside a freezer at a Dollar Tree store in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

She came to visit the beautiful city of Miami, but everything went upside down. The victim was later identified as Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez, an anesthesiologist and mother of two kids.

According to WFOR, police responded to the store on December 14 after an employee discovered the body in a back freezer area. A 911 dispatcher relayed that a “n—- female” had been found and that the employee did not recognize her.

The Atlanta Black Star reports, investigators said the doctor entered the store on the night of December 13 but did not purchase anything. Surveillance footage reportedly shows her walking into a restricted, employees-only area where the freezer is located. Authorities believe she remained there overnight.

The circumstances raised questions given the nature of the death, despite authorities saying no foul play is suspected. The store did not employ her. Her death is currently being classified as unclassified while the investigation continues.

Detectives are speaking with family members and are working to determine whether Sanchez may have been experiencing personal or mental health challenges before her death. Many people have succumbed to death in recent times due to depression, anxiety and other mental health-related issues, especially in Florida.

Video footage from the scene showed police officers and Miami Fire Rescue personnel entering the back of the store wearing gloves and carrying investigative equipment.

“I’m totally devastated,” one local resident told WFOR. “I can’t believe something like this could happen at a Dollar Tree.” Another resident told WPLG, “It’s very painful. A family is heartbroken now, and we don’t truly know what happened.”

The family described her death as “a tragic accident while abroad.” They were spotted at the storage unit, but they did not speak to the media. The Dollar Tree store remained shut and reopened on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family describes Garay Sanchez as a physician originally from Nicaragua who specialized in anesthesiology and congenital heart disease.

“Her compassion, skill, and commitment to saving young lives defined both her career and her character,” the page reads.

“Beyond her profession, she was a loving mother to two children, who remain in Nicaragua and were the center of her world. Her strength, warmth, and unwavering love will always be remembered.”

According to the fundraiser, her death is marked as a “tragic accident while abroad. Residents of her area also offered. “I’m totally devastated,” said Margarita Puig. “I can’t believe you would find a dead body in a Dollar Tree.”

Another resident named Hugo Morales, expressed concern about the victim’s family learning of her death.“I think it’s crazy,” Morales said. “I’ve never heard of something like this in my life.”