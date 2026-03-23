Food Hall Owner Called Black Staff ‘Ghetto’ and and Dropped the N-Word — Now He’s Paying a Hefty Price

Among Virginia’s many thriving food destinations, one Virginia food hall has quickly become a go-to spot for people to enjoy. It is known for its lively environment and offers a wide range of cuisines. But what lies beneath the surface of this busy environment, where people gather to eat, is an allegation of workplace misconduct.

The federal government has resolved allegations that a Virginia-based company engaged in racial harassment against a Black general manager. Epiq Food Hall Woodbridge, LLC, which managed the Woodbridge, Virginia, location, will pay $54,000 in damages and implement other measures to resolve the racial harassment suit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to Atlanta Black Star.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s lawsuit claims that the Black general manager at Epiq Food Hall Woodbridge, LLC, was subjected to racial harassment by the company’s owner. The complaint states that the owner frequently insulted Black employees and customers, calling them “ignorant,” “ghetto,” and “riff-raff.”

The general manager was allegedly told he “looked like [he] spoke thug language” and was referred to with the N-word. Confronted with ongoing harassment and no clear avenue to file a complaint, the general manager resigned in January 2023 after six months on the job, according to the EEOC.

Workers should not face racial insults or abusive behavior from their employers as a condition of their job. In this case, the action constitutes a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race. The EEOC filed a complaint against Epiq Food Hall Woodbridge, LLC, and other defendants in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia after attempting to resolve the matter before litigation.

According to Mindy E. Weinstein, an EEOC Washington Field Office representative, harassment is still a common problem in restaurants. The recent case is a testament to the EEOC’s dedication to enforcing workplace protection laws. Epiq Food Hall is no longer in operation, nor does it have any employees, but in case they decide to reopen, they have to provide a workplace free from racial harassment, develop an anti-harassment policy, and provide Title VII training to their owners and managers. The EEOC’s legal case against Epiq Food Hall also involves 4 Brothers Properties, LLC, which acquired the food hall in October 2023.

While the EEOC has a Washington Field Office that covers Washington, D.C., as well as a part of Virginia, the Philadelphia District Office has the responsibility of prosecuting cases in this region. The EEOC has the exclusive responsibility of enforcing federal laws related to private sector employment discrimination, which means that it investigates and prosecutes cases of violation of the law. When dealing with public employers, the EEOC works with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. The EEOC has the responsibility of coordinating federal efforts related to discrimination-free workplaces.

The consent decree binds Epiq to develop a work environment that is free from racial harassment when the company resumes business. The company must formulate an anti-harassment policy and implement it among its employees. Additionally, the company must train its owners and managers on Title VII. Debra Lawrence said, “Employees should not be forced to tolerate racial slurs and degrading harassment from their boss to earn a living.”