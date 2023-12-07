Kendall Jenner celebrated the holidays in her typical eye-catching style at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. She wore a red semi-sheer Fendi Couture gown with long sleeves, a mock neckline, and a belted bodice that resembled a corset with a bow elegantly fastened on the side. However, fans saw a rumored sign that Kendall Jenner could be disguising her pregnancy as she walked the red carpet.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Kendall's stomach was hidden from view by an asymmetrical design on the tight dress that covered her hips and waist. The distinctive feature immediately caught the attention of viewers, who guessed that she and her now-partner Bad Bunny would have some exciting news to announce. This is not the only time Kendall's fans have speculated about a possible pregnancy. When an optical illusion in a picture was discovered back in October, rumors about Kendall's potential pregnancy went wild. The photo, which was shot as she walked into an LA studio, featured her looking stylish in black, but an unflattering perspective gave the impression that she had a baby bulge. Social media users were quick to respond to this, speculating that she may be pregnant with artist Bad Bunny's baby, with whom she has been romantically associated since early 2023. When a Twitter user pointed out that the 'bump' was actually just an optical illusion caused by a passerby's back accidentally aligning with Kendall's profile, the claim was swiftly refuted.

Kendall has expressed her strong desire to have a baby someday on multiple occasions. The supermodel revealed an unexpected admission when she and her sister Khloé Kardashian went baby shopping for Kylie Jenner, who was expecting at the time of shooting, on the June 9, 2022, episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. Kendall said to Khloé, "Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days. Just like the day is coming for me, you know?" She further stated in the confessional of the same episode, "I mean, I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point. But it's always exciting; it's always exciting to meet a new little personality and see who they become."

Her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny, 29, was not present at the event with Kendall. After she sent a mysterious statement on her Instagram on November 14, there have been rumors that Kendall and the Puerto Rican singer split up. "What's meant for me will simply find me," Kendall said as she posted a picture of a sunset backdrop. Numerous admirers took it to suggest that Kendall and Bad Bunny, who hadn't been seen together since Halloween weekend, had broken up. One of her followers commented, "Sounds like a breakup post." Another one added, "She and Badbunny just broke up!" Before, Kendall was romantically involved with NBA player Devin Booker. They dated infrequently for more than two years until they called it quits at the end of 2022.

