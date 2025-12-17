Florida Teen Drops Fork – Police Say Mother Threw It at His Head and Beat Him With a Broom

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about child abuse.

In a horrific case of child abuse, a Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking her teenage son with household cleaning items when he failed to complete his chores, according to authorities. Police arrested 37-year-old Maria Carla Rodriguez after a late-night incident at her home.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office report obtained by Local10.com, Rodriguez allegedly woke her son around 9:20 p.m. She was furious that his chores were not completed and sent him to the kitchen to get the dishes done, where an argument escalated. Police say the situation escalated after the teen dropped a fork, Rodriguez picked it up and threw it at his head.

According to The New York Post, the boy avoided being hit, but police say she then grabbed a broom and struck him multiple times on his arms and chest. The teenager had visible bruises across his chest, both forearms and left upper arms due to the assault.

The 37-year-old sent the youngster to the bathroom to get it cleaned, where she sprayed a strong chemical glass cleaner spray, which made the poor boy’s eyes swollen. Maria Carla Rodriguez denied the allegations during questioning, telling officers that she had only argued with her son over chores and his social activities.

She also claimed she did not know how he sustained his injuries. She faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She remains in custody, and a bond has not been set at the time of writing this story.

Sources reveal that Florida’s child abuse rate for children ages 5 to 11 was 4.3 cases per 1,000 children in 2023, reflecting an improvement from the previous rate of 4.8. As of 2025, the exact number of cases remains unknown, but it’s no better than in the previous years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least one in seven children experiences abuse or neglect each year, though experts believe many cases go unreported. Abuse can be s—–, physical, emotional and psychological.

In recent times, thanks to the relevance of social media presence, swift police reports, and proper legal aid, these cases have come out into the light. Rates of child abuse and neglect are higher among families experiencing low socioeconomic status, where financial stress can increase risk factors.

Children under the age of four who grew up in a large household with many siblings often suffer under the caregiver’s burden. When the primary caregiver’s mental state suffers, it’s natural for the family members and children around them to feel drained and neglected.

In a similar case in Florida, a couple has been arrested and charged in the tragic death of their 12-year-old son, who authorities say died severely malnourished and dehydrated—his body emaciated to the point that “all bones were visible.”

The boy’s parents were arrested after videos from the couple’s phones showed him being bullied by them. Authorities described the conduct as “malicious torture and punishment,” as their lies were caught, and it was clear that the kid died due to severe dehydration, malnourishment, and extreme emaciation on January 27, 2025.

He was denied water and heavily made fun of by his own father for wearing a diaper. He physically deteriorated and died, after which the couple rang 911 and lied when they were questioned.