Florida Teen Best Friends Killed During Freak ‘Sugar Sand’ Accident

Two teenage boys are dead after a horrifying freak accident at a Florida park when a tunnel they were digging in soft “sugar sand” suddenly collapsed, burying them alive and leaving a tight-knit community in shock.

Fourteen-year-old George Watts and his close friend Derrick Hubbard were playing at Sportsman Park in Inverness , Florida on Saturday when the tragedy unfolded, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. The boys had been digging a tunnel into a mound of fine, powdery sand — commonly referred to as sugar sand — a type of soil known for its instability.

Investigators said the Florida boys had been working on the tunnel for roughly two weeks, carving several feet into the sand pile. On January 11, the structure gave way without warning, collapsing inward and trapping both teens underneath.

Concern grew when the boys failed to return home for lunch and did not answer their phones. One of the parents tracked a phone location signal to the park, where they found bicycles and shoes abandoned near the sand mound. Emergency crews were immediately dispatched.

Horrendous situation in Inverness near Sportsman Park where two 14 year old boys spent two weeks digging a "tunnel" in this sugar sand but were trapped underneath when it collapsed One boy is deceased, while the other is still hanging on

Florida first responders worked desperately for about 30 minutes to dig through the sand and reach the boys, sheriff’s officials said. Derrick Hubbard was pulled from the collapsed tunnel and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. George Watts was airlifted to a trauma center and placed on life support, but he succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.

The deaths have devastated families and shaken the small central Florida community.

George’s mother, Jasmine Watts, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her son, describing him as full of curiosity, kindness and energy. She said George and Derrick were inseparable, spending nearly every day together exploring outdoors in Florida. “What should have been another normal day of childhood adventure turned into a nightmare no parent should ever experience,” she wrote.

Friends and neighbors said the Florida teen best friends were known for their love of the outdoors and were rarely inside, preferring bikes, parks and fresh air over screens. One local coach described them as adventurous and fearless, saying they reminded adults of how kids used to spend their childhoods. “They were always outside,” he said. “Nobody ever imagines something like this happening.”

Family members said the teen best friends had “bonded like siblings,” spending nearly all of their free time together. “These two boys shared a bond that went beyond friendship – they were inseparable, full of life, curiosity, and dreams for the future,” said the joint GoFundMe post made in their honor.

Derrick Hubbard was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a Florida hospital. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident appears to be a tragic accident and that no foul play is suspected. Authorities emphasized the hidden dangers of digging tunnels or deep holes in unstable soil, warning that sugar sand can collapse without warning, even when it appears firm on the surface.

"They were crying": A Citrus County community is in mourning after a hole collapsed on two teenage boys, costing one his life and putting the other on life support.

As the investigation continues, officials are urging parents to talk to children about the risks of digging in sand and soil, stressing that what may seem like harmless play can turn deadly in seconds.

Hubbard and Watts were active students who played multiple sports and were involved in school activities. They were members of the Citrus NFL Flag football league and had recently celebrated a championship win, according to those who knew them. Friends, teammates, and neighbors described the Florida teen best friends as well-liked and deeply respected within the community.

Corey Edwards, their coach and mentor, told Fox13 the two Florida teens were “old souls,” recalling their love of exploration and creativity. “They were having fun, being adventurous, using their imagination,” Edwards said. “They’re doing things that we preach to kids that we want them to do and, unfortunately, this just turned into a tragedy.”

For the families of George Watts and Derrick Hubbard, the loss is immeasurable — two young lives gone far too soon, leaving behind heartbreak, unanswered questions and a Florida community forever changed.