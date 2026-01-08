Florida School Board Member’s ‘Now Deleted FB Post’ About Black Americans Sparks Outrage

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about racism.

A Florida school board member is receiving significant criticism after making remarks about Black Americans in a now-deleted social media video. Robert Alvero, a Cuban-born U.S. citizen who was part of the Clay County School Board, recorded a Facebook Live video in December in which he discussed his personal experiences with different racial groups in the United States, focusing mainly on “White and Black Americans.” The video was posted last month and has since been deleted. Florida has seen numerous cases involving racial profiling and discrimination based on race and color in workplaces and schools, and this incident follows that trend. In the December video, Robert Alvero said that although “80 percent” of his interactions with Black Americans had been negative, only “20 percent” were positive.

According to The Atlanta Black Star, Alvero also referenced far-right figure Nick Fuentes and his podcast, America First, making comments many viewed as offensive and stereotyping. He further admitted that he had to learn to be an American and does not feel connected to his own race.

The comments were first reported by Clay Views & News. Alvero was elected to the school board in 2024 after campaigning on a promise to keep politics out of the classroom.

He represents the Oakleaf area of Clay County, where nearly a quarter of the population is Black. After the remarks drew backlash, Alvero issued a public apology, claiming that his comments were “offensive.”

In a public statement, Robert Alvero said that “While I have had negative interactions, including being called names and even physically assaulted, I have also met many good, decent people — some of whom remain my friends today,” according to the outlet.

He added that he wanted to show that character is not defined by appearance, background, or socioeconomic status, and that generalizing an entire group is unfair.

Community leaders and state officials, however, said the apology was not enough. “Words matter,” said Bishop Marvin C. Zanders during a news conference. “When an elected official speaks with such sweeping condemnation of an entire community, it sends a deeply harmful message.”

Clay County School Board member Beth Clark also weighed in, saying, “As a society, we’ve learned that you don’t judge people by the color of their skin.”

Even though the video has been deleted, residents of the area and school community members have since called for Alvero’s resignation and demanded mandatory, ongoing anti-racism training for school board members. However, under Florida law, only the governor has the authority to remove an elected official from office.

“We can’t formally demand his resignation,” Clark said. “He’s an elected official. At most, a vote of no confidence could be considered, but this is uncharted territory for our county.”

As public outrage continued in January, Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas requested that Robert Alvero appear before the State Board of Education on January 21 to address the issue. However, his lawyer, Anthony Sabatini, stated that Alvero would not attend the scheduled meeting.

“School Board Member Alvero is a dedicated public servant who won his election by a wide margin and enjoys strong local support,” Sabatini said.

Racial discrimination (racism) and violence related to it are not new in America; rooted in the system for decades, it remains a fight that continues despite years of protests and new laws.

For the better or worse, it’s a constant battle for black people, who face discrimination on a daily basis, to remain strong and advocate for the right causes.

Disclaimer: The article is written from information that has been taken from sources mentioned above. Inquistr does not take responsibility for any of these claims.