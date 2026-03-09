Florida Parents Fake Son’s Cancer To Scam Donations From Kindhearted Community

Florida parents are facing serious criminal charges after investigators say they fabricated a devastating story about their teenage son battling cancer in order to collect donations from sympathetic members of the public.

Authorities say the Florida parents created an elaborate deception that convinced friends, neighbors and strangers that their son was suffering from a life-threatening cancer diagnosis — prompting generous donations and community support.

The Florida parents, identified as Edward Downing and Stephanie Skeris, were arrested February 27 and charged with two counts of fraud and child neglect, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the alleged scam by the Florida parents began in December 2024 after the couple took their son — who is now 15 years old — to a hospital for medical care. Doctors reportedly found no evidence that the teen had cancer. Despite that diagnosis, authorities say Downing and Skeris began telling people in their community that their son was battling cancer in “multiple areas of his body.”

Authorities say the Florida parents also turned to social media and online fundraising platforms to amplify the story about their son’s supposed illness. Investigators say the couple created a GoFundMe page seeking donations for what they described as cancer treatment and surgery. In one emotional Facebook message, Downing praised his son while appealing to supporters, writing: “He is more that a son he’s my little buddy a hero to some a partner in crime he’s everything to me god bless everyone that supports him and i wont be beside your i will behind you if you fall i will be there to catch you.”

Police say the Florida parents also organized local fundraisers while promoting the false story about the boy’s illness. One event held in March 2025 involved a donation drive at a local pizza restaurant where $3 from each purchase was pledged to help pay for the teenager’s supposed cancer treatment, according to reports.

Downing later thanked supporters publicly on Facebook, writing, “Thanks to the owners of ocean pond and to the people that donated,” while sharing a poster for another fundraiser. Law enforcement authorities say the situation began to unravel after concerns were raised about inconsistencies in the family’s claims regarding the child’s medical condition.

An investigation by the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division ultimately uncovered what officials described as a long-running scheme. Detectives identified a bank account that had been promoted as being used solely to pay for the teenager’s medical expenses. However, financial records allegedly showed the donated money was instead spent by Florida parents Downing and Skeris on personal purchases such as clothing, fuel, restaurant meals and cash withdrawals.

Florida Investigators and medical professionals also raised concerns about the boy’s health and overall well-being during the probe. As a result, the teenager was removed from the home and placed into protective care.

Authorities say Downing and Skeris now face multiple felony charges, including scheme to defraud, communications fraud and neglect of a child. In Florida, those third-degree felony charges can carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison along with fines of up to $5,000.

Officials emphasized that scams involving fake medical crises are particularly harmful because they exploit the compassion of people who want to help families facing genuine hardship. Members of the community who donated money and support say they now feel shocked and betrayed after learning the illness story may have been fabricated.

For many who contributed in good faith, the revelation that the boy never had cancer has been deeply upsetting. Investigators say the Florida parents will now face the legal consequences of the alleged deception as the case moves forward.