Florida Parents Abandon Son With Guns and Cash On the Side of the Road, Call Him ‘The Chosen One’

A Florida couple left their minor child at the side of the I-75 interstate with two loaded guns and some cash. They now face child neglect charges after the police found the child alone on the road. The parents wanted to test the kid and referred to him as The Chosen One since they were religious. Their arrest affidavit explains their reason for abandoning the child to fend for himself.

Another driver passing by informed 911 about spotting a suspicious male on the road. The police discovered it was a 16 year old kid who was first hesitant to answer any questions. Then he told the police about the situation.

The kid mentioned he came back from school on Wednesday and his parents, Bradley Leon Guerrero Santos(36) and Rosanella Mendiola Borja(35) threw clothes into two bags.

The teen’s parents told him they were going on a trip, but when he returned from walking his dog, they were in a hurry to leave. They did not tell him about the destination. The child later disclosed that they might be headed to Idaho or Guam.

At the interstate, he told his parents that he didn’t want to leave. So, they pulled over and left him and drove away. They told him to take care of the house. They handed him a bag with two guns— .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun.

The child also revealed that his parents would often give him impossibly difficult tasks to test him. The police went to their home and discovered it to be all unorganized, while the garage door was open.

The home also had several guns; hence, something bigger seems to be at play here. The parents might be trying to run away from someone. Moreover, the parents hung up and gave fake names when they were contacted.

Then the police had to track their cell phone, and they were located in Wauchula, which is northwest of North Port, Florida. The parents were there with the kid’s sibling. Apart from child neglect, the parents are also being charged for letting minors possess firearms. The accused couple are currently at the Sarasota County Jail on a $500K bond each.

The couple’s neighbors were shocked by the news. One of them, Gene Tucker, stated how nice and helpful the man was. He had told him he was from Guam. They are family-oriented people.

Many netizens are shocked too and are expecting there’s more to the story here. One doubted the parent’s maturity and commented, “The kid seems more mature than the parents.” another one added, “I think this story should be tagged, DEVELOPING, because something tells me there is a lot more going on here.”