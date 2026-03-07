Florida Mother Goes Viral After Pre-Teen Son Dresses in Drag for Career Day

Warning: The following story might be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Florida mother is facing backlash on social media after admitting that she allowed her 10-year-old son to dress as a drag queen for his school’s Career Day.

Libs of TikTok shared a video on X from TikTok user @rachaelroaming, who said she was a “nervous wreck” ahead of her son’s Career Day. She showed a picture of her son dressed in his chosen drag persona, San Joanne, wearing a red wig with a tiara.

Roaming said that her son was in a “great headspace” despite her own anxiety. She added that she warned him in advance that other students might react negatively, though she told him that such behavior would have been a reflection on them.

As it turned out, the mother said that over half of his class lost their recess privileges because of their conduct. She reported that one child specifically refused to sit by her son, who moved to another table. Then another student voluntarily moved to a separate table, though the teacher told them to return to their seat. Upon returning, that student blamed the situation on the mother’s son.

WTF A mom in Florida had her son go to school as a drag queen for “Career Day” and says OTHER STUDENTS were punished for being uncomfortable with it She also says her son’s teacher is a big fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race and supported the child dressing up in drag. Extremely… pic.twitter.com/FcZIGjqEMr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2026

However, the mother said that her son wasn’t bothered by the situation, and he received positive support from his favorite teacher, who is a fan of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“All in all, it was a very good, positive experience,” the mother said. “I can’t tell you how happy my heart was, seeing him come around the corner, and he was still in his outfit.”

The Libs of TikTok post had nearly 350,000 views in 24 hours, with many commenters livid with the mother. Some of the responses are too offensive to be shared, though that alone should say enough about what X users wrote.

Since when do kids dress up for Career Day? Career Day should be when the school invites people from the community to speak about their careers and occupations to the students. The school needs new leadership. — Kathleen P (@kjkpelletier) March 6, 2026

Roaming posted the video on Feb. 6, and it is unclear why the video began gaining traction on Friday. Although Roaming has shared her son’s name on social media, Inquisitr News has opted not to do so because he is a minor, and he did not post the video himself.

Several X users questioned why a school would have students dress up for Career Day, when such an event implies that adults would come in and speak about their own professions. However, the idea isn’t too unrealistic considering the children’s age. If her son wanted to become a firefighter when he grew up, then it would make sense for him to dress as a firefighter.

Roaming had not publicly addressed the backlash as of Saturday afternoon. Inquisitr News has reached out to Roaming for further comment.