Florida Mom Who Was Recognized By Donald Trump Called ‘Evil’ and ‘Terrible’- Here’s Why

January Littlejohn, the Florida mom who was name-dropped and recognized by Donald Trump during his presidential address to Congress, has been subject to online abuse since the event.

To the uninformed, January is a woman from Tallahassee, Florida, who gained national attention after she and her husband filed a lawsuit alleging that the authorities at the Leon County School District discussed the gender identity of their child and facilitated a “social transition” without their consent.

January Littlejohn sued the school in 2021, claiming that the teachers orchestrated and enabled a “transgender support plan” for her daughter without parental consent. The case, though dismissed in 2023, was highlighted by various media outlets and advocacy groups.

President Trump told America’s youth tonight, “You are perfect exactly the way God made you.”

President Trump told America's youth tonight, "You are perfect exactly the way God made you."

He and First Lady Melania Trump honored January Littlejohn during his address to a joint session of Congress.

January was invited by First Lady Melania Trump to attend the President’s address as someone who represents the “disaster” created by the Joe Biden Administration.

Donald Trump, during his address, brought up January Littlejohn’s supposed ordeal, saying, ” My Administration is working to protect our children from toxic ideologies in our schools. A few years ago, January Littlejohn and her husband discovered that their daughter’s school had secretly socially-transitioned their 13-year-old little girl. Teachers and administrators conspired to deceive January and her husband while encouraging their daughter to use a new name and pronouns.”

Trump continued, “They/Them pronoun actually. All without telling January, who is here tonight, and is now a courageous advocate against this form of child abuse. January, thank you. Thank you very much. Stories like this are why shortly after taking office, I signed an executive order banning public schools from indoctrinating our children with transgender ideology.”

Donald Trump concluded this particular aspect of his speech, saying, “I also signed an order to cut off all taxpayer funding to any institution that engages in the sexual mutilation of our youth. And now, I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body. This is a big lie. And our message to every child in America is that you are perfect exactly the way God made you.”

People on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to react to January’s presence at the address, with one user wondering where her daughter was. The post read, “So if January Littlejohn is such a hero for “protecting” her child, why isn’t her child there with her?” A user whose post echoed similar thoughts said, “January Littlejohn looks like someone who’s absolutely abused their children. Notice how their child wasn’t invited or included.”

Another user claimed that January’s story was false, writing, “That entire January Littlejohn story is untrue. She literally was aware and alerted the school to her child identifying as non-binary and allowed her child to decide how they identify and what pronouns they used at school. The entire story is untrue. We’re so f—d.”

For people still confused why Trump won, let me help. My daughter was captured by an ideology that made her want to cut her breasts off. There are 1000s of parents like me who vowed to eradicate the ideology that is destroying our children & families & Trump said he would do it. pic.twitter.com/oHCHAQC98o — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) January 20, 2025

“Imagine being January Littlejohn and your sole claim to fame is having a nonbinary child who you hate,” a user opined while another one lashed out at her, saying, “January Littlejohn is an evil person and a terrible mother.”

Brandon Wolf, the national press secretary for the HRC, alleged that January Littlejohn’s story was fabricated with a post that read, “January Littlejohn’s “my kid was trans-ed” story is a lie. And the entire Republican Party has run with it.”

Apart from these posts, January was subject to a lot of ridicule online, with many mocking her name and claiming that it couldn’t actually be real.