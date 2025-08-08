Florida Mom Parties for Weeks in Las Vegas, Leaving Teen and Starving Dogs in Feces-Covered Home – Son Says She ‘Refuses to Clean’

Mothers are super human beings. They are meant to protect, nurture, and be there for their children. But in a small Florida town, authorities say one mother chose something else entirely. She went for a two-week birthday celebration in Las Vegas, leaving her teenage son and seven dogs to fend for themselves in a home so filthy that deputies struggled to get through the door.

Jessica Copeland, 37, from Palatka, about an hour south of Jacksonville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child neglect and animal abuse. Her arrest came after a concerned family member reached out to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, worried about the conditions inside her home.

#BREAKING: NOT YOUR MOTHER OF THE YEAR

📷 Mom’s Vegas Vacation Leaves Teen & 7 dogs in House of Horros Jessica Copeland of Palaktam FL locked up.📷 . .

📷 Call to Action: Putnam County State Attorney R.J. Larizza. 386-329-0259 #dog #dogs #puppy #puppies #cat #kittens… pic.twitter.com/pss3tBUdgE — Paul Mueller (@RealPaulMueller) August 7, 2025

When deputies arrived on Monday, they say the scene was worse than they could have imagined. The air reeked. The floors were layered with animal feces, and piles of garbage and debris were scattered everywhere. Seven dogs, all severely underfed, were found with no food or water in sight. Two of them had been shut inside a bedroom where deputies say the floor was buried under “four inches of feces.” Another was trapped in a cage. The remaining four huddled in the living room, surrounded by yet more filth.

Copeland’s teenage son told deputies the house had looked like this for years, claiming his mother “refuses to clean.” Photos later released by the sheriff’s office showed the disturbing reality; carpets smeared with waste, belongings piled in heaps, gaping holes in the walls, and a Christmas tree leaning crookedly in a corner, as if time had stopped months ago. The dogs in the images appeared skeletal, their ribs jutting out from their sides.

The boy also told investigators that his mother left on July 21 for Las Vegas, a trip she’d taken to celebrate her birthday. When she returned Tuesday morning, deputies and animal control officers were already there, removing the dogs from the property.

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her son and seven dogs alone in a filthy home while she vacationed for two weeks in Las Vegas. Deputies say 37-year-old Jessica Copeland left on July 21 for what appeared to be a birthday trip, while her teenage son stayed… pic.twitter.com/2ROz6pSLsc — Real Vegas Locals (@RealVegasLocaIs) August 7, 2025

“The house is deplorable,” one deputy told her as she arrived.

“I just got home from vacation,” Copeland replied.

“This isn’t just from two weeks,” the deputy said. “The dogs are completely emaciated and at the point that they’re being starved to death.”

Copeland now faces one count of child neglect, three felony counts of animal neglect, and four misdemeanor counts of animal neglect. She’s being held in the Putnam County Jail on $36,500 bond.

“The depravity of this situation is both heartbreaking and infuriating,” Sheriff H.D. DeLoach said in a statement. “A mother made the conscious choice to abandon her own child in a filth-ridden home, surrounded by the stench of animal feces and suffering of neglected animals while she indulged on a two-week birthday trip to Las Vegas.”