Florida Man Kills 3 Elderly Disney World Tourists in Random ‘Cold Blooded’ Murder — Arrested

In a disturbing case of crime in Florida, three tourists were shot dead outside a rental property in the popular vacation neighborhood in Kissimmee, just blocks away from Disney World.

The investigating authorities identified the victims as Robert Lewis Kraft (70) from Holland, along with his brother Douglas Joseph Kraft (68) from Ohio and their friend James John Puchan (68) from the same place as well.

According to The Independent, deputies responded to an emergency call from the rental property at Indian Point Circle in the Indian Hills subdivision at 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, where they found the three men dead from gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Christopher Blackmon stated the victims were tourists stranded at the property due to car trouble, causing their stay to be unexpectedly extended.

Incidentally, one member from the group of tourists had left the day before, thereby avoiding the fatality altogether. Only the three men remained in their rental home.

Authorities have found no conflict or connection between the victims and the prime suspect, which makes the attack random. Officer Blackmon articulated that the shooting was cold-blooded in its nature.

In his words, “It was cold-blooded, it was premeditated. There were absolutely no issues. There was no conflict between these people. This was just random. And this happened to be the person who lived next door.”

Coming to the prime suspect, 29-year-old Florida resident Ahmad Jihad Bojeh was arrested from his home next door to the rental property where the three tourists lived.

The man was known to be notorious from before, and the cops had previously received many complaints in his name. Bojeh had been arrested frequently before, and it was not a surprise that he was the one who committed the murders.

Summing up the current stage of investigation, the sheriff explained, “I can tell you he was a threat to the neighborhood all the time. We had a lot of calls for service on this person in that area, so he was a known person, a frequent flier to the sheriff’s office. There is no threat to the community, as a suspect of these horrific and senseless murders has been caught and arrested by Osceola County deputies.”

At the time of his arrest, two firearms were found in Bojeh’s possession. Investigators are trying to establish a link as to whether these were the ones used in the murder of the three tourists.

Since the rental property in the Kissimmee locality was a popular choice among visitors to Disneyland, the news of the crime has indeed been a little concerning to the populace in the neighborhood.

Fellow resident Adam Anderson spoke to the press in the light of the crime that has been reported and said, “I have a daughter, thank God she’s not here. It’s concerning, especially that this individual was shot publicly in an open area like a gas station over a simple thing as an argument and was released. It’s scary but not surprising, you know.”

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh has an extremely spotty past record when it comes to the crimes that he has committed. In 2021, he was arrested for firing at a person and at random vehicles at a gas station in the vicinity. Back then, he was acquitted by reason of insanity after his firing injured one person, and he survived.

Bojeh made his first court appearance on Sunday, and the judge found probable cause to hold him accountable for the crime. Charged with three counts of murder, he is currently locked up at the Osceola County Jail without bail.