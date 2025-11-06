Florida Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Four Children and Attacking His Father

A Florida man became a victim of unexpected parent-child violence after being struck in the head by his own teenage son. Officers from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office received a distress call, which reported that an armed man had injured one other person and was now threatening to kill four children.

Deputies were immediately dispatched by the authorities to gain a better understanding of what had gone wrong. Upon arrival at the crime scene, they spotted the culprit, Nieves Gonzalez, on the front porch of the house, along with his father, who was trying to block his way into the house and possibly hurt the kids inside.

The incident occurred at their home in Deltona, which was 30 miles north of Orlando. While the reason why Nieves was aiming to hurt the children was not apparent, body camera footage from the deputies later revealed that the father immediately began shielding his son as soon as he spotted the police aiming a weapon at Nieves. He could be heard shouting at the deputies, saying, “I’m not gonna let you shoot my son.” Meanwhile, the officers responded to the man, saying, “I’m not gonna shoot him if he drops the knife!”

New: Florida Man Arrested After Knife Threat Against Children, Father Injured Volusia County deputies responded to a Deltona home where 22-year-old Trevor Nieves-Gonzalez was armed with a large hunting knife, had already injured his father, and was threatening to kill four… pic.twitter.com/SDmwBzP1vu — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) November 4, 2025

Alerted, the culprit then dropped a large hunting knife. At this point, two deputies stepped forth and tried to get him handcuffed. However, the perpetrator was still fighting while he was getting arrested.

Throughout the time that Nieves was getting handcuffed, he constantly swore against the deputies. He even flipped them the middle finger and ended up spitting on one of the officers. In response, one of the deputies pulled out a taser and tased the man, bringing him down immediately, and it was then that he could be handcuffed.

The viral video of the crime scene reveals the father admitting that his weapon-yielding son was a ‘good boy’. In response, the deputy explained why they had to tase him and stated, “I understand. However, if someone has a lethal weapon, that’s deadly force. I cannot Tase — I cannot go to my Taser. But once he dropped the knife, that’s when we de-escalated him.”

After Nieves received treatment, his father revealed talked to the deputies regarding what happened on the day of the incident.

He admitted that Nieves had been extensively drinking since morning while the two of them were working in the front yard. At a particular moment, the Nieves’ necklace broke off on its own accord, and that’s what infuriated him. Nieves then began punching his father without a reason, and went inside the house to arm himself with a hunting knife.

Nieves-Gonzalez then returned and brutally injured his father, slicing open the back of his head and breaking several items inside their home. The culprit then later swore that he would kill the remaining four children of the family, who are said to be aged between 2 and 11 years.

Only after Nieves got arrested and was placed in handcuffs, that his father informed the authorities of his injuries. Nieves had hit him on his head and back. He was immediately treated for the injuries, while the police booked his son into custody with four counts of aggravated assault and intent to commit a felony. Nieves Gonzalez was also charged with four counts of child abuse and a single count each of aggravated battery, after he resisted one of the officers with violence and another with battery.

No further information has been obtained on the safety or current condition of the four children inside the house, who were targeted to be murdered by the teenage man. Post his arrest, 22-year-old Nieves Gonzalez is expected to return to court for a formal arraignment by December 4, 2025, as noted in the court docket for his case. Meanwhile, he has been assigned a public defender during his first court appearance, who has denied making any comment on the case. He is being held on a bond of $100,000.