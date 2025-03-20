Florida Death Row Inmate Scheduled for Lethal Injection Today—But He’s Asking the Supreme Court to Block It

Florida is known for its natural beauty; from beaches to its amazing theme parks, it’s a popular place for people to enjoy a holiday. However, witnessing its increasing crime and raising safety concerns is unfortunate. A bone-chilling tale is that of Edward James, a 63-year-old man who was accused of killing and r—– an 8-year-old girl, along with her grandmother. He has now asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.



The execution is reported to take place today, March 20, at 6 p.m. at the Florida State Prison after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant on February 1. Edwards James pleaded guilty to the brutal assault and murders of 58-year-old Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Dick and 8-year-old girl Toni Neuner in Seminole County on September 19, 1993, after he was under the influence of heavy alcohol.

At the time, he was renting a room in Betty Dick’s home. Edward reportedly strangled the child before assaulting her to death. Orlando Sentinel suggests that James’ attorney, Dawn Macready, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dwell on the execution and order additional legal proceedings through a petition where he mentioned that there had been a “steep cognitive decline” in his client.

Macready stated that deciding to carry forward the execution forward would be an act of ruthlessness. Moreover, PEOPLE Magazine further reported that James’ previous filings for the exception to the execution sentence to the Florida Supreme Court and a federal appeals court were denied.

In shocking further details, according to WUSF reports, Edward James ra–d the little girl Toni Neuner three times before throwing her body across a room and choking her to death, according to WUSF. He then stabbed her grandmother Betty Dick more than 20 times with two separate knives, killing her in a nearby room.

As per The New York Times, both merciless murders were witnessed by Toni’s elder sister Wendi, whom James eventually tied up and locked in the bathroom. According to court records, Toni’s two younger brothers were asleep in the house then. Previously, on February 14, another Florida Native named James Dennis was executed by lethal injection for the horrific murder of a couple in the presence of their child.

As per the Death Penalty Information Center, execution processes in America are serious and more ruthless. Owing to how strict the law of the country can be, executions in the U.S. have been hang­ing, elec­tro­cu­tion, the gas cham­ber, fir­ing squad, and lethal injec­tion.

While death by lethal injection is a common method opted for regular executions in the country since 1976, due to resis­tance by drug man­u­fac­tur­ers to pro­vide the significant amount, certain states like South Carolina allow the law to choose an alternative method if it is not available.

Other than that, about 28 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, and several others, including the U.S. Military and government, use this method of execution. Meanwhile, this is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. Stay tuned!