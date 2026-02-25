Florida Attorney General Pushes for Review of Joe Biden’s ‘Autopen’-Granted Pardons Following Oscar Fowler Rearrest

On Tuesday, February 24, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier called for a review of all cases that were granted clemency by former President Joe Biden‘s autopen. The initiative came after Oscar Fowler, a man convicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, was arrested by authorities in Florida.

Previously, his sentence was cut by more than two-thirds by Biden.

Uthmeier announced on February 24 that previous clemency grants are now being pushed for a review to see if any of the convicts can be rearrested on state charges. Republicans claim that Biden signed these clemencies with his autopen, which is a device used to automatically sign documents without the former president directly being involved in the process.

NEW: Florida authorities have arrested Oscar Fowler III—a dangerous career criminal whose 12.5-year federal sentence was commuted by Joe Biden in his final days—as he now faces state charges. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier: Moments ago, we took Oscar Fowler, a… pic.twitter.com/oBaQmI3zGw — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) February 24, 2026

Fowler was among the 2,500 pardons granted by Biden on January 17, 2025, which was just three days before he handed over the office to President Donald Trump. Uthmeier said, “The Biden administration’s use of the autopen is putting Floridians at risk by allowing dangerous felons back on the street, but we won’t put up with it.”

“Auto-pen accountability starts today,” the attorney general added. He emphasized that his office of Statewide Prosecution is pushing for a review of every clemency or commutation signed by Biden’s autopen. Uthmeier insisted that it affects Florida greatly, and he would like to review whether his state can bring its own charges.

The announcement comes after Fowler was rearrested on Monday, February 23, by the St. Petersburg Police Department. The attorney general noted that he was charged with two counts of intent to deal drugs and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun. These charges match the original federal offenses.

The man was initially arrested in October 2023. His arrest came after authorities found a 9mm pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine with 29 rounds of ammunition at his home. In addition, he was also in possession of several substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

In January 2024, Fowler pleaded guilty to the federal charges against him, which were felon-in-possession and intent to distribute drugs. Before his arrest, he already had convictions for aggravated assault, kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and drug charges. These convictions made his possession of a firearm illegal.

Moments ago, we took Oscar Fowler, a dangerous career criminal who was commuted by Biden’s autopen, into custody to face state charges. Thanks to @StPetePD and @ATF_Tampa for the support. Florida is safer because of our local and federal law enforcement partners! — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) February 23, 2026

Less than a year before Biden granted his clemency, federal prosecutors told the court in Florida, “Oscar Fowler is a danger to the community, and his sentence in this case should reflect the need to protect the community from further crimes.”

According to court documents, Fowler was charged with an attempted murder in 2000. In 2014, he was arrested in connection with a 2013 killing, although a jury acquitted him in 2017. During the 2024 trial of his firearm case, prosecutors claimed that they had obtained a video of him admitting to the 2013 murder.

According to The Washington Times, even his own lawyer believed that he should at least serve a five-year prison sentence. However, Biden commuted his federal sentence.