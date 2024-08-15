Five Strange Things to Know About Brad Pitt’s Romance With Ines de Ramon

The Truth About Brad Pitt’s Relationship With Ines de Ramon

In late 2022, Brad Pitt began dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon. Following his September 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, rumors began circulating that the actor was seeing many women, including Nicole Poturalski and Emily Ratajkowski. After three years of marriage, Ramon and Paul Wesley, who starred in The Vampire Diaries, discreetly split in 2022. Pitt allegedly invited the jewelry designer to live in his Los Angeles home and took her to many high-profile events after they met via a common acquaintance. Despite the positive portrayal, the union may be more complicated than what the so-called sources have revealed.

1. They Began Dating When Pitt Was Still Married

Despite Jolie and Pitt's reported single status in 2019, their divorce has not been completed. The never-ending arguments between Pitt and Jolie have slowed down the divorce process. The main points of contention are child custody and their French vineyard, Château Miraval. Recently, one source informed People, "All the bitterness is partly why the divorce has dragged on for so many years. Neither will let it go." Meanwhile, it is reported that Ramon finds the whole situation to be 'outrageous.' Some insiders spilled to In Touch recently, "She does see some red flags with the family divide. Her divorce was extremely easy comparatively."

2. The Couple Wants a Family Despite Pitt’s Strained Relationship With His Family

It recently came to light that Pitt and Ramon are contemplating having a family. One source spilled to The Daily Mail, "Having more kids in his life is not out of the question. Ines is young and Brad said he's 100% on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines and nothing is off the table. Brad said Ines would be a wonderful mother. She's patient, easy going, and has a great sense of humor." This followed rumors that Pitt's connection with his children was becoming more complicated. As reported by Nicki Swift, some of his offspring have removed the surname 'Pitt' from their names, and he has seldom maintained contact with any of them, particularly his adult children.

3. They Began Dating When Brad Was Getting Out of Alcoholism

Pitt has always been forthright about his alcoholism; he even said that he didn't start drinking again until after he and Jolie broke up. It has been quite a journey since he began his sober journey in 2017. Ramon came into the picture as Pitt was on this self-improvement craze, so it's interesting to see how this plays out with his commitment to keeping clean. However, one source recently spilled to OK Magazine that Ramon has helped him maintain his new lifestyle. The insider told the outlet, "Brad and Ines have a Zen room with aromatherapy diffusers and sound bowls. Sometimes there’s an instructor but sometimes it’s just the two of them."

4. Ramon Is Sick of ‘Staying Silent’ and Wants a ‘Face Off’ With Jolie

Ramon reportedly wants to take things into her own hands because she is sick of Pitt ranting about his ex, according to Radar Online. This follows the current divorce drama between Pitt and Jolie. One source has recently revealed, "Ines is sick and tired of hearing Brad complain about Angie. Even though they're officially divorced, Brad is still entangled with Angie, and Ines is saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her. She is pushing for a woman-to-woman meeting with Angie to ask her what it would take to let this go."

5. Will Their Romance Survive the Same Destiny as Pitt’s Other Marriages?

A relationship specialist from New York City named Susan Winter gave Nicki Swift the inside scoop. Winter explained, "This power dynamic may work better for Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon. Ines has her own profession which removes her from the ongoing scrutiny, gossip, and chatter that's inherent in being a celebrity. Angelina and Brad have faced constant pressure from the press digging for scandals and tidbits of juicy gossip. It's never easy to divorce, but imagine having those details splashed on the cover of every magazine and entertainment outlet. This is the reality of Hollywood couples."