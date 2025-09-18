“First, Second, and Maybe Last” – Trump’s Bizarre Windsor Castle Speech Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Donald Trump has been in the public eye far long before he entered politics and became the president of the United States. However, even after so many years, he either didn’t get proper media training or he does not care about the things he says in public.

Trump famously says random things while talking to the press, including phrases like “I’m told I am the first” or “somebody told me”. It is rather disheartening to see that no one checks his statements ever and is quite used to it.

Probably that’s why during his second state visit to the United Kingdom, when Donald Trump gave a speech at Windsor Castle during the state visit, his words caught everyone’s attention but he has not been checked for his factual errors.

His statements were riddled with factual errors, confusing statements or mismatched historical data.

Trump took to the mic to honor hosts for the evening King Charles III and other invited dignitaries. While giving his speech, Trump claimed that he was the first American President to ever welcome the castle. He then added that “this was the second state visit and this was the first… maybe the last.”

U.S. presidents who have visited Windsor Castle: Woodrow Wilson – 1918

Dwight D. Eisenhower – 1959

Richard Nixon – 1969

Ronald Reagan – 1982

Bill Clinton – 1994, 2000

George W. Bush – 2003

Barack Obama – 2016

Donald Trump – 2018 👈

Joe Biden – 2021 https://t.co/YqHcwogiLl — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) September 17, 2025

To clarify, multiple presidents, including Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and even Trump himself (in 2018), visited Windsor Castle. These visits have been a part of official or ceremonial functions.

Upon hearing his statement, it was reported that the guest chuckled politely. With each statement, Trump kept getting entangled in his own statements. His references to “first,” “second,” and “maybe last” state visits felt confusing and contradictory to many in the room.

This speech didn’t just stay within the walls on Windsor Castle. Several clips and summaries of the evening have been making rounds on social media. People have been joking and making memes of Trump’s claims. He is once again the target of mockery, skepticism and general ridicule.

Users online have also joked about the ‘quantum state visits.’ People have been asking if he even remembers his own visit from a few years back.

Donald Trump has just invented the theory of quantum state visits. https://t.co/ItCqVkEEWs — Buster Cretin (@turbopisser) September 18, 2025

Comments have ranged from satire to concern. While many have taken upon themselves to joke about his failing mental cognisance, others have been discussing whether his age and diminishing memory are apt for the state head.

During state visits, these speeches and general conversation matter more than any ceremonial address. For a leader, it is important to play their role in public with credibility and care. It is something Trump has failed many times over. He has broken protocols, scolded journalists for asking questions and even called people names who don’t agree with him.

His behaviour overall has not generated any faith in those who are not his blind followers. The kind of mistakes he makes during simple and straightforward speeches and events, erodes the confidence of people.

State visits more often than not are as much about symbolism as they are about diplomacy.

Following the rules of the host nation while being a perfect guest is the key that one has to maintain especially in the countries with specific culture and traditions.

I wouldn’t have been able to be as composed at King Charles during Donald Trump’s speech at Windsor Castle 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EFC4iPLQjH — Adam Kelwick (@adamkelwick) September 17, 2025

Trump however, seems to be failing at that front too. His distractions and irregular behavior is a danger to diplomacy and can trigger doubts.

Donald Trump’s Windsor Castle speech won’t be remembered for its diplomatic successes or policy announcements. But rather, they will become a lesson in what not to do. It was full of rambling and error-filled addresses. While polite laughter may mask discomfort in a royal banquet hall, the public record doesn’t so easily forget.

In an era where political communication is fast and judgment is brutal, every misstep matters.