First Mute Stand-Up Comedian of 'AGT' Ahren Belisle Wins Hearts With His Performance, Gets Rooted to Win Season 18

Ahren Belisle, a comedian with cerebral palsy, performed a nonverbal comedy routine on America's Got Talent that made the judges laugh so hard, making viewers think he has a good chance to win the title this season. Ahren, who made it effortlessly through the tryouts, has AGT fans rooting for him.

The 28-year-old Canadian introduced himself to a large audience as a phone-based silent stand-up comedian. He has cerebral palsy and performed on stage per Hollywood Life.

Ahren exposed "the elephant in the room" early in the Act, which caused judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel to pause and chuckle. He is nonverbal and has mobility issues. He uses a phone app to convert text to speech, performing his set via the text-to-speech feature.

"Most of you look super confused right now," he said, beginning his hilarious set on AGT Auditions as he read the audience. "I know what you're all thinking, 'Who ordered Stephen Hawking off of wish.com?'" The late English physicist who utilized a wheelchair, he continued, "might be smarter than me, but I would beat him in a race. Unless the race is downhill, then I'm screwed."

"We also have different conditions," he went on to say. "He had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — and I am Canadian. Specifically, I'm half French on my left side. I also have a brain muscle disability called cerebral palsy, but being French is way worse than a brain disability."

In a previous interview with Cracked, Ahren revealed, "It was hard to grow up with [cerebal palsy]. Being mute made it harder because my personality is bigger than my voice. But working on my mental health and learning to find gratitude and joy in life changed everything for me."

Ahren Belisle is fucking hilarious, he might be my new favorite comedian. — Asia (@_ASIASALIM) June 13, 2023

The judges and audience both started laughing and appeared startled. The four judges of the AGT were in awe. Simon praised him for being brave and funny and added that his audition was fantastic, wonderful, and great.

Sofia expressed her desire for him to be the sole comic to win AGT. Heidi appreciated his work and made a remark about how he found his way. Howie claimed that Ahren has a wonderful sense of timing and humor and that he will eventually make a living as a comedian. Since every judge gave him a yes, he is moving past tryouts.

One user tweeted expressing his desire for him to win, saying, "Ahren Belisle is gonna win it all. #AGT #KillTony shouldn't even be a contest. This dude is an absolute monster of a comedian."

