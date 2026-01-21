Fired by Hegseth, Three-Star Admiral Mounts Political Bid

Retired Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, a former chief of the Navy Reserve who was removed from her position by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last year, announced on Tuesday that she is running as a Democrat for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. She frames her candidacy as a continuation of her military service.

“After decades of service to our country, a career that started as a Navy pilot and ended as a three-star admiral, I was removed from my position without cause. I still have more to give, more to fight for, and more work to do. I am not done serving,” Lacore said in a post on X announcing her campaign.

ABC News reported that Lacore served 35 years in the Navy as a helicopter pilot and later led the Navy Reserve before her removal in August. The Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Lacore’s claim that she was fired without cause.

Lacore enters a race expected to attract national attention in the 2026 midterms. The coastal district includes Charleston and surrounding areas and has leaned Republican in recent presidential elections. It is currently represented by Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican who has announced her candidacy for governor, creating an open-seat contest.

Lacore’s removal occurred during a period when Hegseth dismissed multiple senior military and intelligence leaders. Reports from Associated Press and Reuters in August 2025 noted that Hegseth fired Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, who led the Defense Intelligence Agency, and removed Rear Adm. Milton “Jamie” Sands from command of Naval Special Warfare Command, among other actions, although officials did not publicly detail the reasons.

After decades of service to our country, a career that started as a Navy pilot and finished as a three star admiral, I was removed from my position without cause. I still have more to give, more to fight for, more work to do — and I am not done serving. Join my team at… pic.twitter.com/Sv2TI62Pyj — Nancy Lacore (@nancylacore) January 20, 2026

ABC News also reported that Lacore was dismissed during the same time frame as Sands and Kruse. The report highlighted that Kruse oversaw a Defense Intelligence Agency preliminary assessment of U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

These firings became a significant issue within the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill last year. Some lawmakers and defense experts warned that sudden leadership changes could disrupt continuity in national security roles.

Now that she is retired, Lacore aims to turn her military leadership experience into a campaign message that emphasizes public service and readiness to govern. ABC News mentioned that she has received endorsements from EMILY’s List and The Bench, two groups that support Democratic candidates in competitive races.

Lacore will face a crowded Democratic primary field, which includes Coast Guard veteran Mac Deford, who previously ran in the district, along with other candidates competing for the nomination.

On the Republican side, several candidates are positioning themselves for the open seat. The field is expected to shape up ahead of the June primary, according to ABC and other reports.

Lacore has not presented a detailed policy platform but her announcement focused on her removal’s circumstances and her determination to continue serving in public life. Her entry adds a new element to a South Carolina race that already has national significance, with both parties monitoring whether an open-seat contest in a conservative district becomes competitive in a high-turnout midterm year.