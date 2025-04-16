FINALLY!!! We Know Why Donald Trump Wears Orange Make Up—Answers Are In His Medical Report

Donald Trump recently underwent his annual medical checkup. He claimed to have done very well in his medical examination. He also claimed that he was in perfect physical and mental health. Now the medical report is public.

Soon after that, the Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, posted the results of his medical examination on her X account. That did raise some questions, though.

This medical report has refueled speculations about President Donald Trump’s appearance. The medical report mentioned him managing Rosacea. It is a skin disease that causes redness and sometimes itchiness on the skin. The body part most affected by this disease is the face.

If the POTUS suffers from Rosacea, it will explain his wearing makeup. This would explain his famous orange-hued makeup. While his chronic ailment does warrant an empathetic approach, his own approach towards those who battle different diseases or visible issues negates such a response.

As promised on Friday, President Trump’s Annual Physical Examination Results: pic.twitter.com/skWfSRZ18N — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 13, 2025

This medical report restarted the conversation about his overall health. Donald Trump is very old and has been battling several medical issues in the public eye. However, he has vehemently denied all of such claims. When his medical report did not mention any issue with his leg or his weight, the report became questionable.

Critics are also questioning the report’s reliability by pointing out formatting mistakes and contradictions in the documentation. There have always been concerns about his diet and weight. These have been common subjects before and after his presidency. These topics were also resurrected with the allegedly fabricated report.

Given prior suspicion over Trump’s medical status, many observers found that the report is ambiguous. There are many questions left to be answered with conflicting reports.

How we know that Trump wrote his own medical report. “Head/Ears/Nose/Throat: Examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound. Hearing was normal.” pic.twitter.com/nsHxe7nK5Q — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) April 13, 2025

The medical report also mentions his height as 6’3” and his weight as 224 pounds. It is easily visible that he weighs more than this and has lied about it.

The same goes for the mental health aspect. While talking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump talked about taking the advanced cognitive test. However, his medical report does not have any mention of such a test.

It seems unlikely that the President would not include those results in the final report.

Perfect health, better health than anyone. “President #Trump exhibits excellent cognitive (!?) and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and the Head of State”

Trump’s annual physical report concluded.

The photo obviously misleads! pic.twitter.com/3Y74NQEIJU — Claudio Monge op (@galatacla) April 13, 2025

These medical reports suggest that either our eyes are deceiving us or Trump is in great health without any rigorous workouts and ill-managed diets. His contact intake of Diet Coke apparently has no effect on his blood sugar.

This is his first White House medical check-up for the second term and first after the assassination attempt last year.

Donald Trump’s medical report reads more like a fantasy rather than a scientific outcome.