Female Security Guard Claims Cardi B Used 'Long Fingernails and Sharp Objects' in 2018 Assault Case

2018 saw security guard Emani Ellis file a lawsuit in Los Angeles County against Cardi B, claiming the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker had abused her. Daily Mail was able to get court documents in which it was claimed that the I Like It rapper had struck the woman in the head, face, and body with malicious intent.

Cardi B is being sued for allegedly assaulting, striking and spitting on a female security guard. However, according to eyewitnesses Cardi was the one being wronged, TMZ reports.



Cardi allegedly used her "long fingernails and sharp objects causing Ellis to sustain facial injuries including cuts on Ellis' face," according to recent allegations made by Ellis' attorney. "The cuts on [Ellis’] face later turned into facial scars requiring plastic surgery, which [Ellis] received,” the amended lawsuit now states. “[Cardi] also swung at [Ellis] to strike her in the face and body.”

As per Radar Online, Ellis stated that she had anxiety, mental pain, and severe physical ailments. According to her lawsuit, she needed medical and psychological care to deal with the fallout from the alleged assault. Even worse, according to the female security guard, she was dismissed after Cardi's staff called the medical building following the unfortunate altercation.

Ellis' complaint sought damages that were not mentioned publicly. Cardi, who was expecting her first child, Kulture, at the time, had just left an appointment and had not yet made her pregnancy public when the alleged meeting took place in a medical facility. At the moment, Kulture is five years old.

The Be Careful rapper begged the security guard to cease filming or taking pictures of her since she did not want to be videotaped in a doctor's office. The rap star and security guard got into a heated disagreement, which was broken up by a building staff member. Nothing violent ever allegedly happened, and there were no racial comments.

However, according to the court filings, the guard's lawyers claimed that Cardi 'then exploited her celebrity status to get [Ellis] fired from her employment as a security guard.' A spokesman for the medical facility, however, told TMZ then that the Bodak Yellow rapper's physician and patient coordinator were in charge of getting the security guard fired because they believed the worker had infringed on Cardi's privacy. After all, the information was made public with her consent.

This is not the first time Cardi has faced battery charges, and in August 2023, she was cleared from a criminal battery investigation shortly after hitting a concertgoer with her microphone. As per Variety, The Las Vegas Metro Police Department dropped the charges with an official statement: “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the LVMPD stated then. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”