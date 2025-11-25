Female Driver Pulls Up Skirt and Defecates in Stranger’s Driveway; Furious Homeowner Shares Shocking Surveillance Video

A Florida homeowner sent a surveillance video to Uber and Lyft that showed a driver allegedly urinating and defecating on his driveway. The rideshare companies have since launched an investigation into the matter.

As seen in the footage, a female driver pulled into the driveway of his home in Miami Gardens. Then she is seen getting out of her car and walking over to the passenger side. Right after opening the passenger-side door, she is seen pulling down her skirt and squatting down. In another clip, she is seen pulling up her skirt, allegedly after urinating and defecating. The clip also shows her dog in the passenger seat of the car.

The footage also shows the female driver exchanging greetings with a neighbor. The homeowner shared the whole incident on his Instagram. His videos also show the disturbing aftermath, which appears to be a urine stain. However, that’s not all. She also allegedly left used toilet paper at the spot, which is covered in fecal matter.

“Why would you pull onto my property and defecate and urinate, wipe your stink a— and leave your mess in my driveway? Who raised you??” the angry homeowner wrote on Instagram. He believed that the driver was with the rideshare companies, and subsequently, he launched complaints with both Uber and Lyft. He confirmed to Atlanta Black Star that both companies have responded to his complaints, claiming that they are investigating the matter.

“This is not acceptable, and we’re so sorry this happened. We’d like to investigate and have escalated this to a specialized team who will reach out to you directly for more information,” an Uber spokesperson wrote under his Instagram post. Although the personal details of the accused driver will not be shared with the homeowner, he will be kept in the loop with the investigation process.

Although this is a rare incident, it’s not an isolated one. In 2022, a similar incident occurred when a DoorDash driver was caught on a Ring camera urinating in front of a Kentucky home. He was delivering medical supplies at that time, and following the homeowner’s complaint, his account was suspended.

Similarly, last year, another Amazon delivery driver was seen urinating next to a customer’s vehicle in Perris, California. After the incident was reported, Amazon reportedly fired him. After the recent incident was reported to Uber and Lyft, people have been curious about how the investigation would unfold.