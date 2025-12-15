FBI Thwarts New Years Eve Terror Plot Against ICE And Los Angeles

FBI has foiled a terrorism attack set to take place On New Year’s Eve across Los Angeles and against ICE. Kash Patel’s agents arrested five suspects accused of planning coordinated bombings just days before the holiday. The arrests, carried out quietly but decisively, prevented what could have been mass casualties during one of the most crowded nights of the year.

The terrorists allegedly planned to use pipe bombs to attack ICE agents and New Year’s Eve gatherings throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. According to FBI investigators, the suspects were part of a radical pro-Palestinian extremist cell, the Turtle Island Liberation Front. The terrorist group allegedly planned to build and test bombs in the desert prior to the New Year’s Eve terror attack.

Four New Year’s Eve terror plot suspects were taken into custody in California’s high desert region, while a fifth was arrested separately in Louisiana. FBI officials say the group had progressed beyond rhetoric, actively assembling components for explosive devices and conducting reconnaissance. Federal prosecutors have indicated the New Year’s Eve terrorism plot was in its final stages before being disrupted.

Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the operation, calling it a clear example of proactive counterterrorism. In a statement attributed to her in the Daily Mail report, she said, “This was a serious, credible threat, and thanks to outstanding investigative work, lives were saved,” about the New Year’s Eve terror plot.

President Donald Trump also reacted to the arrests, applauding FBI agents and tying the success to his administration’s hardline approach on terrorism and border security. Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that weak immigration enforcement and lax screening increase the risk of extremist infiltration, while aggressive intelligence and law enforcement action saves lives.

“This is exactly why we secure the border and take terrorism seriously,” Trump said in a statement released after the arrests. “The American people deserve to celebrate the New Year safely, without fear.”

FBI officials noted that some of the New Year’s Eve terror plot suspects had expressed hostility toward ICE immigration authorities and law enforcement, underscoring what investigators described as a dangerous blend of ideological extremism and anti-government animus.

FBI Director Kash Patel received widespread praise for the bureau’s handling of the New Year’s Eve terror plot. Law enforcement sources say coordinated intelligence gathering, surveillance, and interagency cooperation were key to identifying the suspects before they could act. Patel called the operation proof that the FBI remains focused on preventing attacks, not just responding after the fact.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also weighed in, emphasizing the importance of border security and federal-state cooperation in stopping terror threats before they materialize. She credited strong leadership and enforcement authority at the federal level for empowering agencies to act swiftly and decisively over the New Year’s Eve terror attack plot.

The New Year’s Eve terror plot suspects now face a slate of serious federal charges, including conspiracy and possession of destructive devices. Prosecutors have indicated that additional terrorism-related charges could follow as investigators continue analyzing seized materials, communications, and electronic devices.

FBI officials say the New Year’s Eve terror plot serves as a sobering reminder that major holidays remain high-risk targets for extremist violence. At the same time, officials stress that the successful disruption of the plot shows intelligence and law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring threats and intervening before bloodshed occurs.