FBI Offers $50,000 Public Reward After Missing Deadline in Nancy Guthrie Case

The missing person case of Nancy Guthrie has taken an unexpected turn after the FBI missed a given deadline. The 84-year-old is the mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie and was last seen in her Arizona home. After the FBI took over the investigation along with the local police, there had been hopes of success in finding the older lady soon.

Unfortunately, so far, no suspects or people connected to the case have been found. Since the agency has already missed the deadline tied to the ransom demand to solve the case, the FBI is asking for help from the public. Their spokesperson, Connor Hagan, said they have a 24-hour command center for the case, which will handle any tips that come in.

Meanwhile, the FBI has also asked for public help using digital billboards. These have been put up in different cities, including Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico. Any helpful tips or information that can help find Nancy Guthrie will be rewarded with $50,000.

The FBI spokesperson said, “For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family. Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home. We need that person to share what they know. Please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

The spokesperson confirmed that more FBI staff from other offices have also been sent to Tucson to help with the investigation. But public help was still needed to move forward. The agency also posted similar messages on its social media pages, showing the reward for any help.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. She was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on the… pic.twitter.com/4GsKV7zFxo — FBI (@FBI) February 5, 2026

The urgency of the plea for public help comes after Savannah Guthrie on Monday shared a solo video of herself on social media. Looking visibly upset, the Today host revealed that her family was in a state of desperation, having no clue where their mother was.

“Please. Bring her home. We need you. She needs you. All of you.”

Additionally, the news host also shared a video with her brother and sister, addressing the kidnappers directly. Making reference to the ransom calls, she stated, “We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Lately, there were murmurs of the family receiving some kind of ransom call for the return of Nancy Guthrie. Multiple news outlets claimed to have received such calls and a deadline set for Monday. Now that the day has passed, authorities are worried about Nancy Guthrie’s health after she was taken. The family has confirmed that she takes regular medicine and has a pacemaker.

Early investigation indicated Nancy was taken from her home by force.

There were clear signs of a struggle in and around her Arizona home, including bloodstains on the porch that matched her DNA. The doorbell camera outside was also found unplugged early in the morning. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 and was reported missing on February 1 after she did not show up at church.