FBI Investigating Brutal ICE Arrest Beating That Shattered Migrant’s Skull

FBI and St. Paul police are looking into an ICE arrest in Minnesota that left a Mexican citizen in the hospital with skull fractures. This came after the man claimed federal officers beat him during a detention on January 8 in a shopping center parking lot.

The Associated Press reported that the FBI and St. Paul Police Department started the investigation after 31-year-old Alberto Castañeda Mondragón alleged that ICE officers pulled him from a vehicle during his arrest in St. Paul and hit him multiple times. Castañeda Mondragón told the AP earlier this month that officers “started beating me right away when they arrested me.”

The agency told the AP that Castañeda Mondragón injured himself while trying to run away with his hands cuffed and fell, hitting his head against a concrete wall. However, hospital staff told the AP that his injuries did not match what they would expect from a simple fall.

This case has become a recent point of concern in Minnesota as federal authorities are under scrutiny for their enforcement operations and officer conduct. The AP reported that investigators searched the shopping center lot and spoke with witnesses to find out what happened during the arrest, especially how Castañeda Mondragón sustained serious head injuries.

The AP stated that the arrest took place in the parking lot of a shopping center in St. Paul. Castañeda Mondragón, a construction worker, said he was sitting in a vehicle when officers approached and detained him. He recalled being forced out of the car and struck, later waking up in the hospital.

ICE’s account differs significantly. The agency told the AP that he tried to run while restrained, fell, and hit a wall. ICE maintained its position that he caused his own injuries and stated that the officers did not assault him.

According to the AP, medical personnel who treated him questioned the officers’ explanation, noting the nature of the injuries recorded at the hospital. Castañeda Mondragón remained under medical care during his recovery and reported memory problems following the incident.

Investigators also encountered challenges in gathering evidence from the scene. The AP reported that surveillance video that could support or dispute either side may no longer be available because law enforcement did not request recordings for over a month. Many systems overwrite footage after a certain period, and investigators said they could not guarantee that video still existed by the time they made their requests.

The AP said that the St. Paul Police Department and the FBI are conducting the investigation while ICE is involved in the immigration aspect. The case is alongside another federal inquiry in Minnesota examining whether ICE officers made false statements under oath in a separate issue, adding additional pressure on the agency as it defends its methods and statements.

Castañeda Mondragón’s attorneys told the AP they believe racial profiling led officers to target him and that the arrest escalated quickly. The AP reported that he has no criminal record, a point his advocates have highlighted in ongoing discussions about who ICE targets during enforcement actions.

Even while the investigation is ongoing, ICE has directed Castañeda Mondragón to attend a follow-up meeting, as reported by the AP. This could advance his removal case. His legal team has argued that he should not face deportation steps while investigators assess the conduct of the officers involved in the arrest.

Authorities have not announced any charges, and the AP reported that investigators have not publicly identified the officers involved. The FBI and St. Paul police have also not provided a timeline for their findings. The outcome will likely depend on medical records, witness accounts, and any remaining documentation from the scene.