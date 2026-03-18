FBI Finds Missing 16-Year-Old Girl in Florida Hotel After Month-Long Search

The FBI rescued a 16-year-old who went missing on Feb. 16 in Ohio. The investigation spanned multiple states and lasted a month. Agents found the teen in a hotel room on Friday near Jacksonville, Florida.

The suspect was identified as a Tennessee man, Negron. He was previously linked to the 2024 kidnapping of a 17-year-old Texas girl for sexual activity. He has a history of kidnapping and child sexual abuse.

So far, the charges against him are pending as the digital evidence is still under review. He may face charges of transporting a minor for sexual activity. Negron was not charged in the 2024 kidnapping, but this time the department met with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio for discussion.

That’s a rare bit of good news huge credit to Federal Bureau of Investigation for staying on it and getting the teen out safely. Cases like this don’t always end well, so this outcome really matters. — Shy | Wurld (@Shy_Wurld) March 18, 2026

The missing girl in the recent case was from Colerain Township, Ohio. According to federal officers, identifying the suspect helped in tracking her down in Florida.

Agents went to Negron’s home in Tennessee, but he had already fled from there. However, they were able to track his vehicle, which was in Palatka later that morning. The teenager was moved to safety, and the accused was arrested.

Earlier, the suspect faced accusations of possessing a shotgun in his home and threatening law enforcement officers. He also has other criminal history involving theft, trespassing, m– possession and criminal mischief.

This is the second similar case this week, marking the FBI’s success in taking down child s– abusers. FBI Director Kash Patel‘s statement reads, “This case is the best of the FBI working with our great local partners: Acting quickly, using elite technology capabilities, and deploying the best of the best tactical units to find the alleged kidnapper and very likely save a young girl’s life.”

A teen reported missing from Ohio has been found safe in Florida, according to the FBI. https://t.co/0WGkti2iwV — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 14, 2026

He also praised the Cincinnati, Nashville, and Jacksonville field offices for contributing towards the investigation with their outstanding work. Earlier, the FBI saved a 13-year-old child and a 7-month-old baby with the help of the Buffalo and Charlotte field offices.

Netizens also appreciated the department’s efforts in protecting children, while some pointed out that it should not have taken a month. They were sympathetic towards the hardships the teenage girl may have been through the whole time.