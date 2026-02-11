Father Shoots Daughter After Argument About Trump, Grand Jury Refuses To Indict Him

Kris Harrison, a resident of Prosper, Texas, allegedly shot his daughter. The incident followed an argument between the two about U.S. President Donald Trump. Lucy Harrison, 23, was visiting her father from Warrington, Cheshire. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Sam Littler. Lucy was shot on Jan. 10, 2025, minutes before she and Sam were due to leave for the airport.

At an inquest at Cheshire Coroner’s Court, Littler revealed that Lucy and her father had a heated exchange prior to the shooting. Friends and family said the two held differing political views. On the day of the shooting, Kris and Lucy allegedly argued about President Donald Trump.

The argument allegedly upset Lucy when the topic turned to assault. Lucy reportedly asked Kris how he would react if she were assaulted. Kris is said to have replied that he would not be upset. This caused Lucy to run to her room in distress.

Littler recalled that later, Kris took Lucy by the hand and led her into his room on the ground floor of the house. About 15 seconds later, there was a loud bang, prompting Sam Littler to run to the room. Upon entering, he saw Lucy lying on the floor while Kris was incoherently screaming.

In June 2025, a grand jury decided that no one would be prosecuted for Lucy Harrison’s death. Initial police investigations examined the matter as a possible case of manslaughter. Anna Samuel, who represented Kris, applied to have Coroner Jacqueline Devonish recuse herself from the case. Jane Coates, Lucy’s mother, had her legal team describe the application as an ambush. Devonish refused to recuse herself.

Kris Harrison had a history of alcoholism and admitted to drinking on the day of Lucy’s death. The BBC reported that he also acknowledged being emotional that day because Lucy was leaving. He did not attend the hearing but said in a statement, “There isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss – a weight I will carry for the rest of my life, and I know that nothing I say can ease the heartbreak this tragedy has caused.”

Lucy’s mother has also spoken publicly since her death, remembering her daughter as a passionate young woman. She said Lucy cared deeply about multiple causes.

Lucy and her father often clashed on political issues, including gun control.