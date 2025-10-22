Father of 2-year-old Autistic Toddler Who Died In California Floodwaters Arrested

Brandon Padilla-Aguilera, 26, was arrested on multiple charges after his 2-year-old son, Xavier, tragically lost his life by drowning in floodwaters in Barstow, California. The incident unfolded last month, when the toddler went missing. In a tragic turn of events, his body was discovered a day later, as the non-verbal, 2-year-old with autism, was engulfed in floodwaters while inside a car with his father.

A photo was recently released by the Barstow Police Department that showed the dada being escorted in handcuffs. Initially, Brandon was charged with murder in connection with Xavier’s death. However, later, the San Bernardino County District Attorney lessened the charges against him. The changes came during his arraignment in a Victorville courtroom.

The young father is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, as reported by ABC7. Padilla-Aguilera has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The DA’s office stated, “After our office reviewed the evidence and facts submitted, we determined that the appropriate charges that we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt are the ones filed.”

He was driving on the main street when the floodwaters engulfed him and his son. Brandon was quickly discovered, and he was rushed to the hospital. However, it wasn’t until the next day that Xavier would have been found dead in the San Bernardino County Flood Control channel south of the Mojave River.

Brandon’s mother claimed that he tried his best to save his young boy despite not knowing how to swim. However, according to her, the toddler “went under” and had been “missing” since the incident. “[My son] got out of the car, tried to get out of the car, he doesn’t know how to swim,” said the boy’s grandmother.

She added, “Just yesterday, we held a funeral for my mom. My son drove home with my grandson. Something happened on the road. All I know is that my son’s car ended up near the bridge, the bumper’s down here. He managed to get my grandson out. My son went under. Now my grandson’s missing.”

So far, additional information about Brandon’s arrest has not been disclosed. The Barstow Police Department only stated, “Over the course of the month-long investigation, detectives spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence. Based on evidence obtained, detectives secured an arrest warrant for him.”



According to Brandon’s sister, when he was taken to the hospital, “his vitals were unstable, his temperature wasn’t stable.” According to an eyewitness account given to ABC7, he also had water in his lungs and “he had cuts and bruises all over his legs.”